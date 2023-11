Curtailment of power output increases when solar generation surpasses transmission capacity.From pv magazine USA Curtailment of renewable energy, particularly solar generation, is currently on the rise in California, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). In 2022, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) curtailed 2.4 million MWh of solar and wind generation. Solar accounts for 95% of that total. As intermittent solar generation increases, a lack of available transmission infrastructure or energy storage capacity is causing temporary gluts of generation. Curtailment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...