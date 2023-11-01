Foundever and Zenarate Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Customer Experience Training

MIAMI and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, has announced a new strategic partnership with Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution for customer-facing agents, in which the two organizations seek to leverage state-of-the-art technology to transform employee training within the customer experience industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies in their commitment to elevate customer service training through cutting-edge solutions.

"Equipping our people with the best training tools and resources is key to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Laurent Uberti, president, CEO & founder of Foundever. "Zenarate's AI-training technology can accelerate our agents' proficiency in a dynamic and efficient way. I'm excited to begin this partnership which supports our team in preparing for the future and becoming ready to shape it."

"We are thrilled to partner with Foundever and bring AI Coach to thousands of agents to ensure exceptional customer experiences for global brands," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Helping agents master the skills necessary to solve complex problems and deliver superior empathetic experiences will bolster the value Foundever delivers to brands that strive to improve the ever-important human aspects of outstanding customer experiences."

By joining forces with Zenarate, Foundever further augments its customer-centric CX training program with state-of-the-art technology, thus revolutionizing the approach to customer service training. This partnership highlights both companies' forward-thinking approach to employee training and development, focusing on utilizing AI simulation to create an environment conducive to experiential learning.

Foundever and Zenarate are setting a new standard in customer experience training, significantly propelling proficiency and instilling agents' confidence before engaging in their first customer conversations, ultimately benefiting customers who will gain an enhanced quality of service.

About Zenarate

Zenarate is a leader in AI Simulation Training focused on developing top-performing contact center agents who consistently deliver a superior customer experience. The Zenarate AI Coach platform is purpose built to develop outstanding customer service and sales agents. It trains, certifies, measures, and coaches millions of agents in over 79 languages worldwide based on our customer's perfect call outcomes and requirements. Ensuring they're prepared before they ever go live with customers and continuously developing them once they do. Zenarate has improved agent Speed to Proficiency, First Call Resolution, and Agent Retention for leading enterprises around the world in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

About Foundever

Foundever is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we're the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world's leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

