Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP65 | ISIN: DK0061031036 | Ticker-Symbol: OD4
Berlin
01.11.23
14:13 Uhr
0,227 Euro
-0,035
-13,36 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODICO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ODICO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2023 | 14:10
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Odico A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 November 2023. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061031036 (ODICO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062613618                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Odico, T-ret                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:1                              
         Shareholders in Odico A/S will be allocated 1 (one)      
         subscription right per share held in the company on the record
         date. 1 (one) subscription right is needed to subscribe for  
         one (1) new share at the subscription price          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     3 November 2023 - 16 November 2023               
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  310189                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   ODICO T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Odico A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 10,032,013 new shares of DKK 0.05 and
up to 18,221,926 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 0.76 per
share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 7 November 2023 - 20 November 2023,
both days inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.