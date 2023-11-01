First North Denmark: Odico A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 November 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061031036 (ODICO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062613618 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Odico, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:1 Shareholders in Odico A/S will be allocated 1 (one) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. 1 (one) subscription right is needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 3 November 2023 - 16 November 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 310189 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ODICO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Odico A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 10,032,013 new shares of DKK 0.05 and up to 18,221,926 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 0.76 per share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 7 November 2023 - 20 November 2023, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S