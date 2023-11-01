ThoughtSpot Expands Leadership Bench with Appointment of Kelley Jarrett as SVP of Strategy, Operations, and Enablement

Jarrett joins following a year of historic momentum to implement strategic, scalable programs in meeting growing customer demand and drive revenue growth and operational excellence across the global GTM organization

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023, the AI-Powered Analytics company, today announced that Kelley Jarrett has joined the company as its SVP of Strategy, Operations, and Enablement. In this role, Jarrett will help set and execute the go-to-market strategy to meet growing customer demand and needs across products, segments, and new geographies, while driving revenue growth, productivity, and operational effectiveness throughout the organization.

Jarrett brings a 20-year track record which includes enhancing operational efficiency, executing powerful go-to-market strategies, and motivating high-performing teams. Prior to ThoughtSpot, Jarrett was the VP of Sales Strategy, Operations & Enablement at Gainsight, where she built the sales enablement function, spearheaded Gainsight's buyer-aligned sales process and value selling methodology, optimized sales operations, and drove seller engagement initiatives. Jarrett's experience includes building teams that are performance driven, setting up processes that scale, and helping businesses use data to plan effectively.

"Joining ThoughtSpot presented a unique opportunity to be part of an industry-leading company with products I believe in, that is passionate about data, and cares about delivering customer value," said Kelley Jarrett. "ThoughtSpot's strategic vision for this role in bringing operations and enablement together, helps us serve customers in a scalable and efficient way that creates real impact for them, and by extension, value for us. I look forward to building with smart, innovative leaders and contributing to a culture that is open, supportive, and performance-driven."

"We're at a pivotal moment of growth at ThoughtSpot, at a time where all of our customers and prospective customers are looking to us to support their journey in applying AI in their organizations in the right way. With Kelley, we are helping every member of our go to market team meet this need more efficiently and effectively than ever before," said Jeff Depa, CRO, ThoughtSpot. "Kelley has the vision and proven experience in building teams that are performance driven, setting up processes that scale, fostering a test-and-learn approach, and driving business preparedness to help us further our commitment to building a company of durable growth that consistently delivers value to our customers."

Jarrett joins ThoughtSpot off the heels of a year of historic growth . Over the last twelve months, the company has seen significant momentum, including:

Passing the 1,000 customer milestone, achieving SaaS ARR Growth of 100%, and hitting $150M Total ARR

(https://www.thoughtspot.com/everywhere), the company's embedded analytics solution introduced in late 2021, which emerged as an industry leader for product and app developers looking to infuse AI into their analytics. The embedded solution was ThoughtSpot's fastest growing product, boasting 100% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth year over year. The launch of ThoughtSpot Sage (https://www.thoughtspot.com/product/sage), an AI-powered search experience that lets every user, regardless of technical skills, leverage foundational language models within ThoughtSpot's patented search technology to get insights from their data through natural language search. This experience empowers every person in an organization with the ability to ask and answer data questions, create and interact with data-driven insights, and use these insights to make informed decisions.



About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. ThoughtSpot delivers a complete platform for the modern data stack spanning the entire spectrum of business intelligence needs, from ad hoc novel analysis with a code-first approach, to code-free self-service exploration and AI-driven monitoring powered by natural language. With ThoughtSpot, every user, technical and non-technical, can limitlessly engage with live data in any popular cloud data platform the way they want to, making it easy to create and interact with granular, hyper-personalized, and actionable insights. Customers can take advantage of both ThoughtSpot's web and mobile applications to improve decision-making for every employee, wherever and whenever decisions are made. With ThoughtSpot's low-code developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can also embed this modern data experience directly in their products and services, monetizing their data and engaging users to keep them coming back for more. Organizations like T-Mobile, BT, CVS, Snowflake, Daimler, Medtronic, Pepsico, Royal Bank of Canada, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Huel, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. Try ThoughtSpot today and see for yourself.

