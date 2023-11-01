Passion Tree Unveils First-Ever Mini Hard Seltzer, a Game-Changer for Moderate Drinking Trends

Now Available in Target Stores across California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and New York

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / In a thrilling move that has been eagerly anticipated, Passion Tree, the eco-friendly hard seltzer company from Southern California, is proud to introduce the first-ever mini hard seltzer - Passion Tree Minis - the new refreshing, fun-sized option to moderate drinking, bridging the gap between non-alcoholic and low-ABV beverages by focusing on portion size.

Passion Tree Mini Hard Seltzers

Passion Tree Minis

Passion Tree Minis, served in its new signature mini-sized can of 7.5oz., officially rolled-out through all Target stores across California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and New York as of Oct. 16, 2023. It's a product for those who embrace balance, celebrate responsibly, and cherish every minimoment in life.

Exclusive to minis, Passion Tree also brings you two new flavors, COCONUT and LYCHEE, that are now available in the mini variety 10-pack. With their compact size, signature light carbonation, premium brewing process using nano-filtration, gluten-free and kosher certification, and at only 70 calories per can, these mini hard seltzers are sure to disrupt the market in a huge way.

"It's cool to see how the minis not only cater to a vast number of health-conscious consumers but also how it invigorates the market with a novel, enjoyable option. Our focus now is expanding distribution, as we think everyone should have a chance to enjoy a chilled Passion Tree mini," says Garrett Olsen, CEO of Passion Tree.

At its core, Passion Tree is founded on celebrating passions and contributing to environmental well-being. With every pack sold, one tree is planted, reinforcing their slogan: "mini Can. Big Impact." Passion Tree has already planted over 52,000 trees in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, and their commitment to a greener planet continues to grow with the launch of their mini line.

Passion Tree minis are offered in five exotic flavors: GUAVA, DRAGON FRUIT, BOYSENBERRY, and the two new flavors, COCONUT and LYCHEE. All mini variants come in a 7.5-oz can, boast a delightful 5.5% ABV, are 70 Calories, GF, kosher and available for purchase at Target in their variety 10-pack at a price of $18.99 and Guava 6-pack or Coconut 6-pack for $11.99. Passion Tree minis can be found at all Target stores in CA, NY, FL, TX and IL. Store locators can be found at drinkpassiontree.com.

Passion Tree invites consumers to cherish life's minimoments, whether it's conquering a challenging hike, celebrating a holiday, catching the perfect wave, achieving a personal milestone, finishing a day of hard work, tailgating or just enjoying time with friends, top it off with a Passion Tree mini - an ideal size for any occasion. After all, life is made from the mini moments, and Passion Tree thinks that's worth celebrating.

For more information, please visit drinkpassiontree.com and follow @PassionTree on social.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Olivia Forbis, Head of PR & Strategic Partnerships, at Olivia@passiontreehardseltzer.com.

