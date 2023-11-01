Benzinga Unveils Fintech Awards Finalists

Winners to be announced Nov. 13 at annual Fintech Awards & Deal Day in New York
DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Benzinga, the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, today revealed the finalists of its 9th annual global Fintech Deal Day Awards, honoring new, creative, innovative, and outstanding people, platforms, and companies in the fintech industry across 40+ categories.
The winners will be announced at Benzinga's 9th annual Fintech Deal Day & Awards, a full day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 13.
The event and awards will hear from keynote Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, as well as a long list of top-tier executives from companies that include Mastercard, Public, Accenture, State Street Digital and Charles Schwab - all of which are building future-forward platforms, tools and experiences in the financial services space.
By participating in the competition, companies and executives are reviewed by Benzinga's expert panel of judges. The evaluation criteria are focused on the concepts of innovation and accessibility, and their impact in the areas of investing, technology and financial literacy.
Those with the highest-ranked scores are honored as Benzinga's 2023 Fintech Deal Day Award winners.
The official 2023 Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Awards categories and finalists are the following:
Categories:
Best New Product
BigShort
dxFeed Spotlight
EquitySet
FairPlay
Merrill Advisor Match
Percent for Underwriters
PersonaFin
Stakeholder Labs
StellarFi
TiiCKER
Wealth Access Customer Data Platform
Best Payments Solution
Bill.com
Cheddar Up
DailyPay
Open*CP API Fintech Marketplace
PayQuicker's Payouts OS Democratizes Payouts for Gig Economy
VizyPay
Worldpay USDC settlement
Best Lending Solution
Best Egg
Bread Financial
Business Credit Consultants
Ocrolus
Rocket Mortgage
Stratfyfy
Uplinq
Best API Solution
Alpaca
Apex Fintech Solutions
BM Technologies BMTX
Drivewealth
Engine by MoneyLion
Interactive Brokers
Moody's
S&P Globa
SnapTrade
TipRanks
Best Data Analysis Tool
EquitySet
InsiderFinance
Merlin Investor
Pitchbook
Trade Ideas
TradesViz
Trading Terminal
True Trading Group
Valeria
Best Alternative Investments Platform
Arrived Homes
EquityZen
Fundrise
Groundfloor
Inovestor
iTrust Capital
Nada
Public
Rally
Republic
Securitize
StartEngine
Yieldstreet
Best Financial Literacy Tool
Best Egg
Best Trading Technology
Credit Sesame
Digits
Facet
Inovestor
MoneyLion
Rapunzl
StellarFi
Wekeza's World of Money
Best Trading Technology
AlphaPoint
GTN Group
MIAX
Tastytrade
Trade Ideas
ViewTrade
Best Investment Research Tech
BondLink
EquitySet
Finiz
Gradement
InsiderFinance
Northern Trust Investment Data Science - Equity Data Science
Trading Central
Ycharts
Most Innovative in Capital Markets
BehaviorQuant BQ Performance Coach
BMO Leveraged Products
CBOE
Coherent
dxFeed Spotlight
Figure Technologies
Glue42
Open Yield
Percent
Second STAX
Best RegTech
Finch API
Minerva
Trillium Surveyor
Breaking Barriers
Arrived
Bamboo
InsiderFinance
Northern Trust Investment Data Science - Equity Data Science
Shareholder Labs
Best Brokerage for Beginners
Firstrade Securities
Plynk
Stash
TradeUP Securities
Best Brokerage App
Ally
Firstrade Securities
Interactive Brokers
M1
MooMoo
Questrade
Tradestation
TradeUp Securities
TradeZero Mobile
Trading.com
Best Robo-Advisor
Betterment
iFlip
Interactive Brokers
M1
Stash Smart Portfolio
Streetbeat
Titan
Wealthfront
Best Day Trading Software
Aries
MooMoo
Trade Ideas
Best Portfolio Tracker
Delta
Kubera
SigFig
TradesViz
Best Paper Trading Platform
Interactive Brokers
Merlin Investor
MooMoo
Trade Ideas
WealthBase
Best NeoBank
CashApp
M1
Revolut
Slash
SoFi
Best Crypto Exchange
Biance
BYDFi
Coinbase
Gemini
Institutional Innovation
FalconX
Pagaya
Best VC
Centana Growth Partners
Fintech Sandbox
Juxtapose
Social Leverage
YCombinator
Best InsurTech Company
Bolt
Hourly
Mylo
Best Financial Research Company
Danelfin
EquitySet
Inovestor
Pitchbook
Similarweb
Best Brokerage for Short Selling
CenterPoint
Cobra Trading
Interactive Brokers
TradeZero
Best Brokerage for Options Trading
eTrade
Interactive Brokers
MooMoo
tastytrade
Best Brokerage for Day Trading
Lightspeed Financial Services Group (Best Brokerage for Day Trading)
MooMoo
TradeUp Securities, Inc.
WealthCharts
Webull
Best Software for Swing Trading
InsiderFinance
MooMoo
WealthCharts
Best Social Investing Platform
Equichat
MooMoo
Troop: Global Changemakers at the Forefront of Activist Investing
Best Financial Planning Software
DBS Map Your Money
Merlin Investor
NewRetirement
RocketMoney
Best Canadian Brokerage
Aviso
Desjardins
Interactive Brokers
Questrade
TD Bank
TradeZero Holding Corp.
Wealthsimple
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures
Edge Clear
Interactive Brokers
NinjaTrader
Tickmill
Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders
Interactive Brokers
MooMoo
Mondeum
Tradestation
Best Automated Trading Software
Acuity Best Automated Trading Software - AnalysisiQ
StockHero.Ai
TrendSpider
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency
DXtrade Crypto
InsiderFinance
Best Brokerage for Forex Outside of the U.S.
DBS Foreign Exchange Contextual Pricing
Tickmill
Best Brokerage for Forex in the U.S.
Forex.com
FXCM
Interactive Brokers
SurgeTrader
Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments
Coinbase
eToro
iTrustCapital
Best ETF Launch
AXS 2X Innovation ETF NASDAQ: TARK
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE: ZWU)
BTD Capital Fund (NYSE: DIP)
Capital Group Core Bond ETF NYSEARCA: CGCB
Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK)
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSEARCA: URNM
Tema Luxury ETF NYSEARCA: LUX
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF BATS: MOAT
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a leading content provider to global brokerages and media outlets, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider. Benzinga delivers high-quality, low-cost, and timely content directly to users through newswires, analytics software, and other data services. In addition to its core product portfolio, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events to assist investors, founders, and operators in the next stage of their growth.
