Benzinga Unveils Fintech Awards Finalists

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Benzinga , the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, today revealed the finalists of its 9th annual global Fintech Deal Day Awards, honoring new, creative, innovative, and outstanding people, platforms, and companies in the fintech industry across 40+ categories.

The winners will be announced at Benzinga's 9th annual Fintech Deal Day & Awards , a full day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 13.

The event and awards will hear from keynote Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, as well as a long list of top-tier executives from companies that include Mastercard, Public, Accenture, State Street Digital and Charles Schwab - all of which are building future-forward platforms, tools and experiences in the financial services space.

By participating in the competition, companies and executives are reviewed by Benzinga's expert panel of judges. The evaluation criteria are focused on the concepts of innovation and accessibility, and their impact in the areas of investing, technology and financial literacy.

Those with the highest-ranked scores are honored as Benzinga's 2023 Fintech Deal Day Award winners.

The official 2023 Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Awards categories and finalists are the following:

Categories :

Best New Product

BigShort

dxFeed Spotlight

EquitySet

FairPlay

Merrill Advisor Match

Percent for Underwriters

PersonaFin

Stakeholder Labs

StellarFi

TiiCKER

Wealth Access Customer Data Platform

Best Payments Solution

Bill.com

Cheddar Up

DailyPay

Open*CP API Fintech Marketplace

PayQuicker's Payouts OS Democratizes Payouts for Gig Economy

VizyPay

Worldpay USDC settlement

Best Lending Solution

Best Egg

Bread Financial

Business Credit Consultants

Ocrolus

Rocket Mortgage

Stratfyfy

Uplinq

Best API Solution

Alpaca

Apex Fintech Solutions

BM Technologies BMTX

Drivewealth

Engine by MoneyLion

Interactive Brokers

Moody's

S&P Globa

SnapTrade

TipRanks

Best Data Analysis Tool

EquitySet

InsiderFinance

Merlin Investor

Pitchbook

Trade Ideas

TradesViz

Trading Terminal

True Trading Group

Valeria

Best Alternative Investments Platform

Arrived Homes

EquityZen

Fundrise

Groundfloor

Inovestor

iTrust Capital

Nada

Public

Rally

Republic

Securitize

StartEngine

Yieldstreet

Best Financial Literacy Tool

Best Egg

Best Trading Technology

Credit Sesame

Digits

Facet

Inovestor

MoneyLion

Rapunzl

StellarFi

Wekeza's World of Money

Best Trading Technology

AlphaPoint

GTN Group

MIAX

Tastytrade

Trade Ideas

ViewTrade

Best Investment Research Tech

BondLink

EquitySet

Finiz

Gradement

InsiderFinance

Northern Trust Investment Data Science - Equity Data Science

Trading Central

Ycharts

Most Innovative in Capital Markets

BehaviorQuant BQ Performance Coach

BMO Leveraged Products

CBOE

Coherent

dxFeed Spotlight

Figure Technologies

Glue42

Open Yield

Percent

Second STAX

Best RegTech

Finch API

Minerva

Trillium Surveyor

Breaking Barriers

Arrived

Bamboo

InsiderFinance

Northern Trust Investment Data Science - Equity Data Science

Shareholder Labs

Best Brokerage for Beginners

Firstrade Securities

Plynk

Stash

TradeUP Securities

Best Brokerage App

Ally

Firstrade Securities

Interactive Brokers

M1

MooMoo

Questrade

Tradestation

TradeUp Securities

TradeZero Mobile

Trading.com

Best Robo-Advisor

Betterment

iFlip

Interactive Brokers

M1

Stash Smart Portfolio

Streetbeat

Titan

Wealthfront

Best Day Trading Software

Aries

MooMoo

Trade Ideas

Best Portfolio Tracker

Delta

Kubera

SigFig

TradesViz

Best Paper Trading Platform

Interactive Brokers

Merlin Investor

MooMoo

Trade Ideas

WealthBase

Best NeoBank

CashApp

M1

Revolut

Slash

SoFi

Best Crypto Exchange

Biance

BYDFi

Coinbase

Gemini

Institutional Innovation

FalconX

Pagaya

Best VC

Centana Growth Partners

Fintech Sandbox

Juxtapose

Social Leverage

YCombinator

Best InsurTech Company

Bolt

Hourly

Mylo

Best Financial Research Company

Danelfin

EquitySet

Inovestor

Pitchbook

Similarweb

Best Brokerage for Short Selling

CenterPoint

Cobra Trading

Interactive Brokers

TradeZero

Best Brokerage for Options Trading

eTrade

Interactive Brokers

MooMoo

tastytrade

Best Brokerage for Day Trading

Lightspeed Financial Services Group (Best Brokerage for Day Trading)

MooMoo

TradeUp Securities, Inc.

WealthCharts

Webull

Best Software for Swing Trading

InsiderFinance

MooMoo

WealthCharts

Best Social Investing Platform

Equichat

MooMoo

Troop: Global Changemakers at the Forefront of Activist Investing

Best Financial Planning Software

DBS Map Your Money

Merlin Investor

NewRetirement

RocketMoney

Best Canadian Brokerage

Aviso

Desjardins

Interactive Brokers

Questrade

TD Bank

TradeZero Holding Corp.

Wealthsimple

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures

Edge Clear

Interactive Brokers

NinjaTrader

Tickmill

Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders

Interactive Brokers

MooMoo

Mondeum

Tradestation

Best Automated Trading Software

Acuity Best Automated Trading Software - AnalysisiQ

StockHero.Ai

TrendSpider

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency

DXtrade Crypto

InsiderFinance

Best Brokerage for Forex Outside of the U.S.

DBS Foreign Exchange Contextual Pricing

Tickmill

Best Brokerage for Forex in the U.S.

Forex.com

FXCM

Interactive Brokers

SurgeTrader

Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments

Coinbase

eToro

iTrustCapital

Best ETF Launch

AXS 2X Innovation ETF NASDAQ: TARK

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE: ZWU)

BTD Capital Fund (NYSE: DIP)

Capital Group Core Bond ETF NYSEARCA: CGCB

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSEARCA: URNM

Tema Luxury ETF NYSEARCA: LUX

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF BATS: MOAT

