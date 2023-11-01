BITGET

Bitget Celebrates the 100th Republic Day of Turkey with TRY1 million TL Scholarships and Activities



01-Nov-2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Victoria, Seychelles | November 01, 2023 01:44 AM Eastern Daylight Time Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced an array of exciting activities with its Turkey-based users in celebration of the 100th Republic Day of Turkey, including a TRY1 million TL scholarship, Bitget blue scooters, and enticing airdrops. In support of the youth of Turkey, Bitget will distribute the funds for its younger userbase to claim up to TRY1 million (TL) Fund. Bitget will start an initial fund of 500 thousand TL at the start of the event, and eventually aims to top up the scholarship fund to 1 million TL by adding new funds for each new valid user signup during the period. The scholarship fund worth TRY1,000,000 ($35,000 approx.), as part of the company's Blockchain4Youth CSR program, is for underprivileged students in Turkey. After each new user signs up and completes their KYC on the Turkish website, Bitget will contribute TRY150 towards the scholarship fund, on top of the initial TRY500,000. Users do not require any payment or individual contribution, any new signups would result in higher scholarship fund allocation from the platform. To participate, please visit - here . "The Republic of Turkey has been at the forefront of crypto adoption. The rising interest in the region comes from younger generations and we're enabling easy access to learn the complexities. Bitget's scholarship fund is an example of the commitment paved to grow Turkey's crypto landscape," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. Bitget is extending the Republic Day rewards offer to new users with remarkable incentives, including limited-edition NFT airdrops and a 1 Bitcoin (BTC) prize pool to share. The first 300 individuals to register an account on Bitget Turkey and successfully complete the mandatory KYC process will be awarded TRY140 (5 USDT), adding a boost to their initial trading journey at Bitget. Bitget encourages all users to engage actively in trading activities. By depositing and trading a minimum equivalent of 60 USDT in TL, the platform is poised to deliver an additional 15 USDT reward to the first 100 users who fulfill this criterion. As an extra incentive, participants who finish special quests stand a chance to win from a pool of 1 BTC (TRY973,640 approx.). According to recent research conducted by Bitget, Millennials account for 46% of crypto enthusiasts and are more familiar with the internet and digital technologies than their more mature counterparts. The platform believes the Gen Z and younger crypto users, who grow up with the increasing adoption of crypto, will play a vital role in promoting crypto adoption, and therefore, aims to encourage and inspire the backbone of the future world, to join and follow the wave of crypto early. The Bitget Builders Program is part of the broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, which Bitget launched in May 2023. This initiative has committed $10 million in funds over the next 5 years to empower young individuals to embrace blockchain through a series of educational activities tailored for youth, including campus lectures, U30 hackathons, blockchain online courses, certifications, and scholarships. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Simran Alphonso media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



