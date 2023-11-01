Unpacking SMASH Packaging 2.0, MilliporeSigma's Newest Plan To Reduce the Impact of Packaging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / MilliporeSigma / How does a science and technology company raise the bar by embedding sustainability into packaging - without sacrificing safety, quality or performance?

The process began in 2019 when the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, launched SMASH Packaging. This is a program that drives improvements to the sustainability of the company's packaging.

Since then, more than 100 packaging improvement projects have been implemented, reducing 300-plus metric tons of packaging annually. SMASH has also been integral in developing the Greener Cooler, a sustainable alternative for cold chain shipments. However, with a portfolio of over 300,000 products, the company looks to drive further innovation in the company's packaging sustainability.

In its next iteration, SMASH Packaging 2.0 will raise the bar by further embedding sustainability into the company's packaging and removing tens of thousands of metric tons of CO2, all without sacrificing safety, quality or performance. To achieve this, the company has set ambitious goals for 2030 to optimize resources, design for a circular economy and choose more sustainable materials. Building off its existing four pillars-SHIRNK, SECURE, SWITCH, and SAVE-the goals of SMASH Packaging 2.0 are:

Reduce 10% of packaging weight per unit sales by 2030.

100% of fiber packaging to be deforestation-free by 2030.

100% of packaging to be designed following circular design principles by 2030.

To achieve these goals, the company is setting the following initiatives in motion to drive more systematic and data-driven packaging sustainability improvements:

Equip employees with relevant resources to help them make better packaging decisions.

Further embed SMASH into packaging decisions made across the organization.

Improve packaging data management to create transparency that helps identify and prioritize opportunities for improvement while measuring against progress.

Implementing a robust governance plan to increase engagement and accountability.

SMASH Packaging 2.0 is another proprietary initiative contributing to the sustainability strategy of its parent company - Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany - helping to make science greener and advance human progress.

To learn more about the company's Greener Products & Solutions efforts contributing to a healthier ecosystem and safer world, please visit the company's Sustainability & Social Business Innovation webpage.

