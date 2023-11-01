Hosted by BBC Journalist Simon Mundie, the podcast shares inspiring stories about living with ADHD

Qbtech, a leading ADHD health-tech company, has collaborated with BBC journalist Simon Mundie to produce Rethinking ADHDa podcast to educate the public about the condition through expert commentary and real-life experiences. The series addresses the current state of ADHD, tackles contemporary myths around the condition, and focuses on different symptoms and how people can be affected.

In the five-part podcast series, Mundie interviews entrepreneurs, authors, athletes and more to learn about their experiences and how they learned to thrive while living with ADHD. In addition to the interviews, ADHD specialists offer commentary on diagnostic methods, symptoms and treatment management, providing valuable advice and information for others who have or think they may have ADHD.

"I'm honored to have collaborated with Qbtech to launch this important podcast, which offers deep insight into the realities of ADHD and amazing stories of success from people who are overcoming challenges each day," says Mundie. "Through these episodes, we hope to continue increasing awareness, decrease stigma and help people with ADHD feel more confident and comfortable with their diagnosis as they move through life."

Guests this season include entrepreneur and author Peter Shankman, author and public speaker Katherine Ellison, and author, professional counselor and speaker KC Davis. Episode two features famed rugby player James Haskell, who offers a glimpse into how he has navigated the world of professional sports while managing his ADHD.

In the episode, Haskell discusses how he developed through failure and insecurities, but has learned to channel these feelings into focus, translating to his success with the English, British and Irish rugby leagues. The episode will be released on November 8.

How to listen

Rethinking ADHD is available on all popular podcast platforms. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to receive updates on new episodes.

For more information on Qbtech, visit www.qbtech.com.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 13 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for its innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the 'Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS'.

