John Galt Solutions Redefines the Digital Planning Experience

Atlas Planning Platform Delivers Deeper, Richer Insights to Support More Confident Decisions

In today's ever-changing business environment, traditional planning approaches are no longer sufficient. Supply chain decisions need to be more in line with the complex reality of today's world and account for dynamic market shifts, constant disruptions, and the growing variety and volume of data across the supply chain. By accelerating time to insight, the latest version of Atlas ensures supply chain decision-makers can connect disparate knowledge centers and navigate today's uncertain and complex business environment.

Reimagining the Digital Planning Experience

The latest version of the Atlas Planning Platform delivers the new Atlas Workspace, a self-service and highly interactive environment offering a composable digital experience for users to manage, model, explore, visualize, and orchestrate data, processes, and decisions at scale. Through a reimagined interactive and unified view of the end-to-end supply chain network, Atlas Workspace is designed to support dynamic decision-making and enable users across any role and skill level to access all their planning data in a single, trusted location. This richer access to information goes beyond just a unified view of the end-to-end supply chain, enabling all users to:

Build, manage, monitor, automate, and optimize supply chain processes.

Leverage embedded advanced analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to explore and diagnose.

Access an extensive library of visual, insight-driven real-time widgets to easily tap into any process, activity, and task.

Automate insights for predictive actions and prescriptive recommendations.

Develop a personalized user experience that enables users to tailor decision-making to their unique requirements for context-rich insights, reducing clutter and improving efficiency.

Engage with a single, user-configurable view of reporting tools, KPIs, dashboards, and what-if scenarios.

"Atlas creates a highly intuitive self-service environment that allows users to easily engage with disparate sources of information, visual controls, exceptions, and insights all in a single, unified view," said Brian Begeman, R&D Leader at John Galt Solutions. "This release highlights our continued focus to uncover new insights within the growing volumes and types of data that drive significant value for our customers. By presenting users across any role the right information they need at the right time, we are able to better connect data, decisions, and operations to improve decision-making and drive optimal results."

Revealing Hidden Relationship Patterns in Connected Data

Finding meaningful connections in the enormous volumes of data available to supply chain teams today is a significant challenge to the point it often is not accomplished. Atlas is changing the tide by ensuring supply chain teams can quickly and easily explore and cluster data based on hundreds of series attributes such as product type, location, product family, and more. This delivers invaluable insights and contextualization into complex relationships across the ecosystem, further helping drive more confident decisions even during highly uncertain times.

Atlas' powerful graph techniques capture seemingly hidden connections and reveal the intricate web of relationships across the extended supply chain network. This ensures users can solve complex problems with an unprecedented level of depth and insight. These latest innovations enhance the Atlas Planning Platform to empower companies to connect data across the digital ecosystem, overcome operational challenges, accelerate decisions, and achieve transformational outcomes.

"Supply chains are fraught with complexities, and understanding the relationships among various attributes is crucial," continued Brian Begeman. "The latest enhancements go beyond traditional data analysis to break down the barriers that often exist between silos and provide a clear line of sight across the supply chain to augment decision-making."

To learn more about the?Atlas Planning Platform?from John Galt Solutions, visit johngalt.com/atlas.?

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.?

