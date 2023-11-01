Xtra Energy Corp. Announces XRF High-Grade Results Up to 17.22% Antimony and 584 ppm Rhodium From The Historic Lofthouse Antimony Mine, Bernice Canyon, Nevada

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is pleased to share the XRF results for mineralization intercepted from two individual ore samples obtained by our exploration team during their last visit inside the upper adit of the Lofthouse Antimony Mine (see 8/2/2023 Press Release).

The Lofthouse Antimony Mine as described by Lawrence, Edmond, in "Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 "is situated on the west flank of the Clan Alpine Mountains in Dyer Canyon, 1.4 miles from its mouth. A small amount of antimony ore reportedly was mined during World War I. In 1940, two tons of ore averaging 30 percent antimony were produced. In 1948, 40 tons of ore averaging 50 percent antimony were shipped to the Harshaw Chemical Co. in Los Angeles. The mine is developed by two adits each 100 feet long and a number of trenches. The veins are 2 to 30 inches wide; the main vein averages 10 inches in width. Both veins are composed principally of quartz with minor calcite. Pods, veinlets, and single crystals of stibnite occur in and with the quartz."

Sample ID# Sb % Al % Fe % Rh (ppm) Ti (ppm) Mo (ppm) Pd (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Co (ppm) Ni (ppm) #82 3.33 4.18 2.06 89 ND 37 24 59 33 59 28 #83 17.22 3.77 13.52 584 1223 104 ND 93 16 294 ND

*Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is a SciAps X-505 handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer and produces a beam designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Sample ID #82

Sample ID #83

Mac J. Shahsavar, a professional engineer and the Chairman of Xtra Energy, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing presence of high-grade antimony findings in the Lofthouse area. "In both examinations, we effectively intercepted antimony of superior quality and sustained rhodium of elevated quality, which aligns with the findings reported in the Arrance Antimony Results (link to the relevant news source). Notably, these interceptions occurred at a distance of more than 5 miles from the Arrance Antimony Prospect (refer to the accompanying map below). Based on the evidence gathered, our exploratory team believes that the extent of this high-grade mineralization spans a considerable distance, measuring several miles."

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798385/xtra-energy-corp-announces-xrf-high-grade-results-up-to-1722-antimony-and-584-ppm-rhodium-from-the-historic-lofthouse-antimony-mine-bernice-canyon-nevada