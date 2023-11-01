Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) ("Eguana"), will make a live audio link and webcast available for the upcoming shareholders' Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM is being held at the company's offices in Calgary, Alberta.

The AGM, for the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares and first preferred shares, series 8, in the capital of Eguana, will be held on November 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM MDT at 3636 7th Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2G 2Y8.

Participant Telephone Numbers for Dial In:

Canada / USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast Online:

https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eguanatechnology2023agm.html

Callers should dial-in 5-10 minutes, in advance, and simply ask the operator to join the call. Submission of questions will be available, with the webcast link.

Please be aware that in an earlier News Release dated August 29, 2023, the time for the AGM was incorrectly noted as 4:00 pm mountain time. The correct time for the AGM is 10:00 am mountain daylight time, as outlined in the Information Circular.

Proxy voting closed on October 31, 2023, and voting will be available in person but will not be available by audio or webcast.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high-performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid-edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia, and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services, and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

