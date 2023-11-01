Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Nov-2023 / 13:53 GMT/BST 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/10/2023) of GBP115.27m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/10/2023) of GBP115.27m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/10/2023 was: 
                                      Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,038.35p 5,655,286 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,005.35p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                 1,815.00p 
Discount to NAV                          (10.96)% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 31/10/2023 
 
       Name of company     % of portfolio 
1       VP PLC                   10.93 
2       MACFARLANE GROUP PLC            10.61 
3       HILL & SMITH PLC               7.75 
4       RENOLD PLC                  6.98 
5       COLEFAX GROUP PLC               6.84 
6       TELECOM PLUS PLC               6.37 
7       GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC           6.03 
8       CARR'S GROUP PLC               5.26 
9       TREATT PLC                  5.04 
10      ALPHA GROUP INTL PLC             4.72 
11      SPIRAX-SARCO ENG               4.40 
12      IMI PLC                    3.85 
13      OSB GROUP PLC                 3.78 
14      ELECOSOFT PLC                 3.29 
15      MORGAN ADV MATERIALS             3.04 
16      GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC           2.89 
17      MARSHALLS PLC                 2.86 
18      RS GROUP PLC                 2.83 
19      VIDENDUM PLC                 1.33 
20      SPIRENT COMMUNICATION             1.16 
21      DYSON GROUP PLC                0.04

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  282103 
EQS News ID:  1762849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
