A Brazilian engineer on Instagram, always wearing a mask, has become a sensation in the Brazilian solar industry, attracting 12 sponsors with a mission to educate companies and consumers about common errors to avoid in rooftop PV installations.From pv magazine Brazil The Instagram channel "Solar da Depressão" has a mission to highlight the most significant installation errors in the Brazilian rooftop PV market. It has already amassed more than 62,000 followers. It is also sponsored by 12 companies interested in ensuring the quality of services provided by Brazilian integrators. The channel humorously ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...