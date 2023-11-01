Asignio Biometric Authentication Now Integrates With Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to Replace Passwords With Handwriting Biometric

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Asignio announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will join Asignio's unique multi-biometric multi-factor authentication with Ping Identity to enable zero password authentication for any user on any device.

Asignio joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Using a combination of handwriting and selfie biometrics in the browser, the Asignio platform provides an authentication solution that is convenient and uniquely resistant to phishing attacks and system hacks within enterprise and commercial applications. Asignio verifies identity with multi-factor authentication, rather than passwords. Live handwriting recognition confirms contents and characteristics of a user's signing on a touch screen, combined with passive facial verification. Asignio is also resistant to replay attacks and deepfakes. Handwriting is unique among biometrics with its benefit of a muscle-memory-based secret factor. Asignio's flow aims to be more convenient, scalable, and secure than passwords and add-ons (e.g. OTPs, hardware authenticators).

"Hackers and fraudsters target the human element of authentication, recognizing passwords as the Achilles' heel," says Kyle Rutherford, CEO of Asignio. "Asignio disrupts this vulnerability with a revolutionary dual biometric approach - handwriting and selfie authentication captured simultaneously. Unlike traditional methods, Asignio ensures every step, from initial device setup and user enrollment to step-up authentication and account recovery, is fortified without relying on passwords. We're thrilled to provide Ping customers with a robust solution that not only thwarts cyber threats but also elevates the security experience for both customers and employees."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Asignio leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Asignio's work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About Asignio

Asignio is a pioneering dual biometric authentication company based in Washington state. With a mission to deliver highly secure and user-friendly authentication solutions for onboarding, account access, step-up security and account recovery, Asignio's platform utilizes synchronized handwriting and facial biometrics to fight phishing and hacking with secure sign-in. By removing passwords from the equation, Asignio delivers a highly secure authentication process without the user experience issues that come from other high-security options, making it easier for people to be less of a security risk for their organization. For more information, visit www.asignio.com.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com.

