Joget Recognized as an Honorable Mention in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., the global innovator in next-generation enterprise application development, is proud to announce that it has been cited as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP).

Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses, and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity, and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.1

Gartner's team of low-code experts track and review many more vendors and products than can fit in a Magic Quadrant. The Honorable Mentions section lists additional vendors to support the market research of IT leaders and investors looking for cost savings and unrealized potential.2

Joget has a decade-long legacy of global deployments across various enterprises, we believe this recognition in the Gartner report reflects Joget's dynamic presence and significant potential within the LCAP market, emphasizing its role in addressing key industry needs. To us, being listed in the honorable mentions section signifies Joget's dedicated efforts to mitigate prevalent industry challenges such as vendor lock-in and pricing, through its next-generation open-source LCAP product.

In the Magic Quadrant report, "Gartner defines low-code application platforms (LCAPs) as application platforms that are used to rapidly develop and run custom applications by abstracting and minimizing the use of programming languages. Enterprise LCAPs are a subset of this market that target a wider range of developer personas - especially enterprise developers - and provide features essential for application delivery and maintenance in midsize and large organizations. These features include support for high performance, availability and scalability of applications, disaster recovery, security, API access to (and from) enterprise and third-party cloud services, usage monitoring, service-level agreements, and availability of technical support and training."

"At Joget, we believe in openness and complete flexibility for our customers which is reflected both in our licensing and open-source ethos. We believe in simple licensing that makes it predictable and easy for customers to understand," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget, Inc. "We're dedicated to continuous innovation and ensuring that our users have the tools and resources they need to excel in this digital age. We're delighted for this recognition and remain focused on serving our community and clients with excellence."

Joget continues to pioneer advancements in the low-code application development industry and remains steadfast in its commitment to providing top-tier solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Joget recently launched its Generative AI solutions, aiming to further accelerate the app development process and elevate customer engagement for enterprises in various industries.

About Joget

Joget Inc. offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

