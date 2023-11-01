Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - VID Media is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Forum for Dryden Gold Inc. ("Dryden") or ("the Company") on November 2, at 11:00 am ET/8 am PT.

Trey Wasser, CEO and Maura Kolb, President will discuss the details of Dryden's recent announcement of their initial public offering and provide an update on the Company's excellent exploration opportunities at the Dryden Gold Property in Northwestern Ontario.

Dryden Gold has an experienced management team and board with a track record of building shareholder value, regional property consolidation and exploration success. For further information on the Company please visit: www.drydengold.com.

Please register for the Dryden Gold Town Hall Forum here: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Dryden-Gold-Corp-announces-initial-public-offering-IPO.

VID Media Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary of IR.INC, creates meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries, providing investors with the opportunity to have informative conversations and gain fresh perspectives with company executives. Information on VID Media and other products may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/.

IR.INC founded THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference in 2021. THE Event, held annually in Québec City, Canada is invitation only and hosts over 100 global mining companies. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

