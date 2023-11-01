Anzeige
01.11.2023
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES

Lifa Air Oyj published on 1 November 2023 a company announcement where it
announced The merger of Lifa Air Oyj and Genano Oy Ab through a share exchange
and the related real estate arrangement has been completed. 

Following the announcement the grounds on which Lifa Air Oyj was given
observation status on 5 October 2023 no longer exist. 

Nasdaq Helsinki has previously given the shares of Lifa Air Oyj observation
status on 5 September 2022 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market
- Rulebook, rule 6.3.1(h). 

Lifa Air Oyj's shares retain observation status on the basis of rule 6.3.1(h)
on the grounds specified on 5 September 2022. 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1(h): any other circumstance
exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the
pricing of its Financial Instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

