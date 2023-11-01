Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFA AIR OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES Lifa Air Oyj published on 1 November 2023 a company announcement where it announced The merger of Lifa Air Oyj and Genano Oy Ab through a share exchange and the related real estate arrangement has been completed. Following the announcement the grounds on which Lifa Air Oyj was given observation status on 5 October 2023 no longer exist. Nasdaq Helsinki has previously given the shares of Lifa Air Oyj observation status on 5 September 2022 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 6.3.1(h). Lifa Air Oyj's shares retain observation status on the basis of rule 6.3.1(h) on the grounds specified on 5 September 2022. Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1(h): any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the pricing of its Financial Instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260