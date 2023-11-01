Portugal generated 172.5 GWh of renewable electricity between Friday and Saturday. Its output included 97.6 GWh of wind, 68.3 GWh of hydro, and 6.6 GWh of PV. It exported surplus power to Spain, while consuming 131.1 GWh.From pv magazine Spain Portugal relied solely on renewable energy last weekend, particularly wind and hydroelectric power, to meet electricity demand. It generated 172.5 GWh of renewable electricity and consumed 131.1 GWh between Friday night and Monday morning. Wind contributed 97.6 GWh, hydroelectric 68.3 GWh, and photovoltaics 6.6 GWh, while exporting surplus power to Spain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...