Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Frankfurt
01.11.23
09:17 Uhr
1,430 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,41018:15
Dow Jones News
01.11.2023 | 18:01
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102

DJ Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102 
01-Nov-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Portfolio Company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102 
 
LONDON, 1 November 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital 
company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, notes that its Core Portfolio company, Sorriso 
Pharmaceuticals ("Sorriso"), has announced that the first subject has been dosed in the Company's Phase 1/1b clinical 
program of SOR102. 
 
SOR102 is a dual-acting oral biologic treatment targeting TNF? and IL-23(p19) that is being developed for the treatment 
of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). 
 
This Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind study consisting of three parts. Parts 1 and 2 will evaluate safety, 
tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single ascending oral doses and multiple oral doses in healthy participants. 
Part 3 will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK, and clinical and biological activity of multiple oral doses of SOR102 in 
patients with mild to severe ulcerative colitis. The trial is expected to enrol up to 60 adult participants at sites in 
the United Kingdom and Europe. 
 
Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D. CEO at Sorriso, commented: "We are excited to initiate this first-in-human trial of SOR102 as 
there remains a significant need for improved therapies for patients suffering from IBD. We believe that SOR102, which 
addresses two validated targets and is designed to act locally within inflamed GI tissue, has the potential to be an 
oral first-line advanced therapy, with a superior efficacy and safety profile over existing systemically administered 
biologics and novel oral therapies." 
 
Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix, added: "This landmark milestone for Sorriso's lead candidate is a very exciting next step 
demonstrating the Company's translational capabilities. Sorriso is addressing an area of truly unmet need, using a 
highly innovative targeting approach to give hope to people suffering with severe immune-mediated diseases such as 
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. We look forward to seeing SOR102 develop as it advances through the Phase 1 
trial." 
 
The full text from Sorriso's announcement is reproduced below and can be accessed on the Sorriso Pharmaceuticals 
website here: www.sorrisopharma.com/news/ 
 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
+44 (0)20 7290 1050 
ir@arixbioscience.com 
 
Powerscourt Group 
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson 
+44 (0)20 7250 1446 
arix@powerscourt-group.com 
 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help 
accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this 
exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Press Release: 
 
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SOR102 
 
First-in-Human Study of Novel Oral Dual-Acting Antibody in Development for Treatment of Patients with Inflammatory 
Bowel Disease 
 
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical 
company developing novel oral antibodies in immune-mediated disease, today announced that the first subject has been 
dosed in the company's Phase 1/1b clinical program of SOR102. SOR102 is a dual-acting oral biologic treatment targeting 
TNF? and IL-23(p19) that is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). 
 
"We are excited to initiate this first-in-human trial of SOR102 as there remains a significant need for improved 
therapies for patients suffering from IBD," said Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Sorriso. "We believe 
that SOR102, which addresses two validated targets and is designed to act locally within inflamed GI tissue, has the 
potential to be an oral first-line advanced therapy, with a superior efficacy and safety profile over existing 
systemically administered biologics and novel oral therapies." 
 
This Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind study consisting of three parts. Parts 1 and 2 will evaluate safety, 
tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single ascending oral doses and multiple oral doses in healthy participants. 
Part 3 will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK, and clinical and biological activity of multiple oral doses of SOR102 in 
patients with mild to severe ulcerative colitis. The trial is expected to enroll up to 60 adult participants at sites 
in the United Kingdom and Europe. More information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier 
NCT06080048. 
 
About SOR102 
SOR102 simultaneously inhibits TNF? and IL-23(p19), two clinically validated drivers of IBD, providing combination 
therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal systemic exposure. This dual targeting approach may increase 
efficacy through simultaneous blockade of different mechanisms of IBD. 
 
About Sorriso Pharmaceuticals 
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying antibodies for the 
treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The Sorriso platform generates 
potent antibodies that can be delivered orally and are designed to maintain activity throughout the human intestine. 
About Sorriso Pharmaceuticals 
 
For more information, please visit www.sorrisopharma.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  282110 
EQS News ID:  1762895 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.