Solver, Inc: Solver's Groundbreaking Patent Accelerates Quick Time-to-Value in CPM Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidation, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced the approved patent for its groundbreaking QuickStart technology.

Solver, Inc.

Solver's new, patented QuickStart technology brings all Solver users our unique, groundbreaking, all-inclusive licensing for our budgeting, forecasting, reporting, dashboard, and consolidations suite in record time - with unprecedented ease.

Solver's QuickStart technology streamlines the ERP integration process with a simple, wizard-driven mapping experience that works with leading mid-market ERP systems, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Sage Intacct, and Acumatica. After implementation, customers are granted same-day access to the free Solver Marketplace where they can quickly download reports, dashboards, and budget templates for immediate use - no modifications needed.

"The benefits of QuickStart technology are numerous," said Nils Rasmussen, CEO, Solver. "Implementers can configure the integration, load data, and access report templates in as little as one hour, all without the need for technical skills. Customers can start their ROI within just one day - a stark contrast to other industry solutions that often take weeks or months to become operational. Aside from the rapid configuration, QuickStart's benefits also include cost savings, reduced implementation risk, and, of course, access to our expanding array of free, ready-to-use templates in the Solver Marketplace."

In addition to receiving the patent on their QuickStart technology, Solver also recently unveiled a new, all-inclusive licensing model. Now, every customer will gain access to the entire Solver Suite without having to purchase individual modules or data source connectors.

"We're thrilled to drive innovation with our R&D investments, which is exemplified with this Solver QuickStart patent and our all-inclusive licensing," said Mike Applegate, CTO, Solver. "Mid-market finance leaders and executives consistently tell us that easy integrations, deployment, and access to valuable information are paramount for empowering their users to accelerate better decisions."

