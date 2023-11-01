Southern Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Equity Fundraising

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (THE "ANNOUNCEMENT"), INCLUDING THE APPENDIX TO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (THE "APPENDIX"), AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (ITS TERRITORIES OR POSSESSIONS), AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC)(OTCQX:SOUTF) is pleased to announce its intention to conduct an equity fundraise to raise aggregate gross proceeds of at least US$5 million (approximately £4.1 million / C$6.9 million), at a price of 15.5 pence (the "Placing Price") or C$0.26 per Common Share (the "Prospectus Price").

The fundraising consists of a placing of new Common Shares to new and existing institutional investors (the "Placing"), a concurrent public offering of new Common Shares in Canada (the "Prospectus Offering"), and a Subscription by certain Directors and members of the Company's senior management (together with the Placing and Prospectus Offering, the "Fundraising").

The Fundraising will launch immediately following the release of this Announcement. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel Europe") and Tennyson Securities, a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Tennyson Securities") are acting as joint bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") in connection with the Placing. Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel Canada") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Prospectus Offering.

Overview of the Fundraising

Southern intends to conduct a US$5 million equity fundraise to accelerate the completion of its four drilled and uncompleted (" DUC ") wells, drilled as part of its Q1 2023 drilling campaign on its Gwinville acreage;

") wells, drilled as part of its Q1 2023 drilling campaign on its Gwinville acreage; The accelerated completion of the DUCs is anticipated to be accretive to Southern through the addition of approximately US$20.5 million (1) in proved developed producing (" PDP ") NPV10 value;

in proved developed producing (" ") NPV10 value; The Company expects the DUCs, once completed, to have initial production (IP30) rates of approximately 5.6 MMcf/d per well, with expected ultimate recovery per well of approximately 4.3 Bcf;

The DUCs are forecast to have a per-well payback period of approximately 12 months, with an associated IRR of 108% and NPV10 of US$4.4 million per well (2) ;

; Subject to the successful completion of the DUCs and achieving production rates as set out above (and assuming one completion a quarter* and strip commodity pricing as at 5 October 2023), Southern would expect to generate next 12 months total operating cash flow(3) of approximately US$20 million, resulting in an annualised net debt to EBITDA ratio(3) of approximately 1.0x in Q4 2024(1), with next 12 months corporate free cash flow(3) expected to increase to approximately US$13 million, an increase of approximately 114% on a per share basis following the planned Fundraising(1);

* It is noted that timing of the completions is subject to final confirmation following appointment of contractors and may differ from this illustrative schedule.

Completion of the DUCs provides Southern with a significant platform for organic growth, with production expected to reach up to 4,700 boepd in 2024, an increase of 39% per share, including the Fundraising, and with PDP reserves expected to increase by 12% per share;

The Company has identified over 100 additional horizontal drilling targets at Gwinville which it will target for development in appropriate gas price environments. Based on the expected drilling and completion costs for new wells of US$5.5 million, future wells are expected to achieve a ~30% IRR at a natural gas price of US$3.78 / MMBtu;

The net proceeds from the Fundraising will be used alongside existing cash, cash flows and undrawn debt facilities to fund the completion of the DUCs at a cost of approximately US$3 million per well;

The Fundraising consists of: A Placing of new Common Shares (the " Placing Shares ") to new and existing institutional investors at the Placing Price. The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process (the " Bookbuild ") which will launch immediately following the release of this Announcement. The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this announcement); A concurrent Prospectus Offering of new Common Shares (the " Prospectus Shares ") on a best efforts agency basis at the Prospectus Price. The Prospectus Offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company, Stifel Canada as sole bookrunner and lead agent, Canaccord Genuity Corp, Eight Capital, and Haywood Securities Inc (the " Agents "). The size of the Prospectus Offering will be determined in the context of the market at the time of entering into a definitive agency agreement between the Company and the Agents; and A subscription for new Common Shares (the "Subscription Shares") at the Placing Price by certain Directors and members of the Company's senior management.

The Prospectus Offering will be conducted pursuant to the Company's Canadian base shelf prospectus dated 18 November 2022 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus "). A prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") relating to the Prospectus Offering will be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Prospectus Offering is expected to close on or around 9 November 2023.

"). A prospectus supplement (the " ") relating to the Prospectus Offering will be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Prospectus Offering is expected to close on or around 9 November 2023. The number of Placing Shares and Prospectus Shares to be issued will be determined by the Company following completion of the Bookbuild in consultation with the Joint Bookrunners and Stifel Canada.

The Bookbuild is currently expected to close no later than 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 2 November 2023, but the Joint Bookrunners and the Company reserve the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice.

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

"I am pleased to announce our proposed Fundraising today, which will facilitate the acceleration of Southern's work program, specifically the completion of our four drilled and uncompleted wells in our Gwinville acreage in Mississippi. After pausing our previous capital program at the end of Q1 2023 due to the drop in natural gas prices, we are excited to soon be back in the field at Gwinville to take advantage of the recent increase in Henry Hub natural gas pricing and bring these four uncompleted wells into production. We have made a significant capital investment in the four DUC wells and will now be in a position to realize the material cashflow generation from these wells as we rapidly increase production in a short timescale. Our current cost estimates to complete these wells suggests at least a 10-15% drop from the cost levels seen in Q1 2023, due to lower industry activity levels which will help drive superior returns.

"We continue to see an increasingly positive macro environment for the US natural gas market, and we believe that Southern is firmly positioned to capitalize on the opportunity presented to us through this structural imbalance. Today's capital raise will enable us to increase our exposure to the opportunity, as we see gas prices react to increasing export capacity through the U.S. Gulf Coast region and increasing natural gas fired power in the US. I look forward to allocating the raised capital to our portfolio of highly productive and profitable assets, and increasing shareholder value as we enter a resurgent US natural gas market."

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) +1 587 287 5401 Calvin Yau (CFO) +1 587 287 5402

Details of the Fundraising

The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process to eligible institutional investors and will launch immediately following the release of this Announcement. The Company expects to close the Bookbuild no later than 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 2 November 2023, but the Joint Bookrunners and the Company reserve the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice.

Details of the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild. The Placing is not being underwritten. The Placing is conditional on Minimum Gross Proceeds of US$5 million being raised pursuant to the Fundraising. The Placing Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Common Shares.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. Investors' attention is drawn to the detailed Terms and Conditions of the Placing. By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this announcement in its entirety (including the Appendix) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Placing contained here, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Terms and Conditions.

The Prospectus Offering is expected to close on or about 9 November 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company intends that the Placing will be conducted in conjunction with the Prospectus Offering.

Certain of the Directors and members of the Company's senior management team have indicated their intention to participate in the Fundraising.

Application will be made to: (a) the London Stock Exchange plc for admission of the Placing Shares and the Prospectus Shares to trading on AIM; and (b) the TSXV for listing of the Placing Shares and the Prospectus Shares for trading on the facilities of the TSXV. Expected timing for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM and the Prospectus Shares to trading on the TSXV is as set out in the 'Expected Timetable of Principal Events' below. Final confirmation of the expected timing for admission of the Placing Shares and Prospectus Shares will be confirmed in due course and is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the entering into of a definitive agency agreement and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

Without prior written approval of the TSXV and compliance with all applicable Canadian securities laws, the Placing Shares may not be sold, transferred, hypothecated or otherwise traded on or through the facilities of TSXV or otherwise in Canada or to or for the benefit of a Canadian resident until the date that is four months and a day after the date of issuance.

The relevant clearances have not been, nor will they be, obtained from the securities commission of any province or territory of Canada; no prospectus has been lodged with or registered by, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or the Japanese Ministry of Finance or the South African Reserve Bank; and the Placing Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered or qualified for distribution, as applicable under or offered in compliance with the securities laws of any state, province or territory of United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan or South Africa. Accordingly, the Placing Shares may not (unless an exemption under the relevant securities laws is applicable) be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, resale or delivery would be unlawful.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States other than to "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") as defined in and pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This Announcement shall not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, or otherwise invest in, any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. There has been and will be no public offer of the Company's securities in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, the United States or elsewhere, other than the Prospectus Offering in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

Bookbuild Following publication of this Announcement on 1 November 2023 Completion of Bookbuild No later than 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 2 November 2023 Admission effective and dealings in the Placing Shares and the Prospectus Shares on AIM 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 9 November 2023 Admission effective and dealings in the Placing Shares and Prospectus Shares on TSX-V 9:30 a.m. (ET) on 9 November 2023

Qualified Person's Statement

Gary McMurren, COO, who has over 23 years of relevant experience in the oil industry and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this Announcement. Mr. McMurren is registered as a Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Alberta.

Footnotes

Figures based on 5 October 2023 strip pricing. Figures based on flat commodity pricing of US$3.50 / MMBtu for natural gas and US$80/bbl for WTI. See "Specified Financial Measures" under "Reader Advisory" below.

READER ADVISORY

Currency. All currency amounts in this Announcement are in United States dollars (unless otherwise stated).

Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information

Unit Cost Calculation. Natural gas liquids volumes are recorded in barrels of oil (bbl) and are converted to a thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) using a ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) barrel of oil (bbl). Natural gas volumes recorded in thousand cubic feet (Mcf) are converted to barrels of oil equivalent (boe) using the ratio of six (6) thousand cubic feet to one (1) barrel of oil (bbl). Mcfe and boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl or a Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf is based in an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of six to one, utilizing a boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl or a Mcfe conversion ratio of 1 bbl:6 Mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

Product Types. References to "natural gas" throughout this Announcement refer to conventional natural gas as defined by NI 51-101.

Reserves Disclosure. All reserves values and ancillary information contained in this Announcement have been internally estimated by the Company's Internal Qualified Reserve Evaluator ("QRE") and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH"). "Internally estimated" means an estimate that is derived by the Company's internal QRE and prepared in accordance with NI 51-101. All reserve references in this Announcement are "company gross reserves". Estimates of reserves for individual properties may not reflect the same level of confidence as estimates of reserves for all properties, due to the effect of aggregation.

Drilling Locations. This Announcement discloses drilling locations in two categories: (i) booked locations; and (ii) unbooked locations. Booked locations are derived from the Company's internal reserves evaluation as prepared by a member of management who is a QRE in accordance with NI 51-101 and the most recent publication of the COGEH effective 5 October 2023 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on the prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Proved developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned. Certain terms used in this Announcement but not defined are defined in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 - Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("CSA Staff Notice 51-324") and/or the COGEH and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGEH, as the case may be.

Glossary

"1P" proved reserves "boepd" barrels of oil equivalent per day "IP30" average hydrocarbon production rate for the first 30 days of a well's life "LNG" liquidified natural gas "Mcfe" thousand cubic feet equivalent "MMboe" million barrels of oil equivalent "MMBtu" million British thermal units "NPV10" net present value at a 10% discount rate (before tax) "NTM" next twelve months "PDP" proved developed producing reserves "PUD" proved, undeveloped

Share Capital

Southern's common shares are listed/quoted on the TSXV and AIM and trade under the symbol "SOU" and "SOUC", respectively. The volume weighted average trading price of Southern's common shares on the TSXV was C$0.43 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. As at June 30, 2023 and as of the date hereof, there are 139,041,285 and 139,088,160 common shares outstanding, respectively.

Forward Looking Information

This Announcement contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "forecast", "guidance", "outlook", "anticipate", "target", "plan", "continue", "intend", "consider", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "could" (or the negatives or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this Announcement may contain, but are not limited to, statements concerning: Southern's business strategy and plan, including its objectives, strengths and focus; the completion of the Fundraising and the terms, size and timing thereof and the use of proceeds therefrom, including the acceleration of the completion of up to four DUC wells; the Company's price dependent growth and acquisition and consolidation strategies, including targets, metrics, planned investments, and allocation of funds, anticipated operational results; capital expenditures and drilling plans and locations the performance characteristics of the Company's oil and natural gas properties; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management's expectations; and the source of funding for the Company's activities including development costs. Statements relating to production, reserves, recovery, replacement, costs and valuation are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by Southern, which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. In addition to factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding and may be implicit in, among other things: the business plan of Southern; the receipt of all approvals and satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Fundraising; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Southern's properties; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow the banking facilities; the accuracy of Southern's geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Southern's ability to execute its plans and strategies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which have been used.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Southern can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, any potential investor should not rely on such forward-looking statements in making their investment decisions. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement, or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that can materially impact the Company's results include, but are not limited to: incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from exploration and development programs; changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad, including volatility in the stock market and financial system; wars (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Palestinian conflict); risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g. operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, and environmental regulations); commodity prices; increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, cash generation, costs and expenses; health, safety, litigation and environmental risks; access to capital; the availability of future financings and divestitures; public and political sentiment towards fossil fuels; and the effects of pandemics and other public health events (including but not limited to COVID-19). Due to the nature of the oil and natural gas industry, drilling plans and operational activities may be delayed or modified to react to market conditions, results of past operations, regulatory approvals or availability of services causing results to be delayed. Please refer to Southern's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2023, and other continuous disclosure documents for additional risk factors relating to Southern, which can be accessed either on Southern's website at www.southernenergycorp.com or under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This Announcement contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Southern's prospective results of operations, the performance of the DUCs, once completed, including having IP30 rates of approximately 5.6 MMcf/d per well and ultimate recovery per well of approximately 4.3 Bcf, operating costs, including an anticipated costs of US$5.5 million per well which would achieve a ~30% IRR at a natural gas price of US$3.78 / MMBtu, payout of wells, including expectations that the DUCs will payout in 12 months with associated IRR of 108% and NPV10 of US$4.4 million per well, expectations of generating next twelve months operating cash flow of approximately US$20 million, resulting in an annualised net debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.0x in Q4 2024, increasing next twelve months corporate free cash flow to approximately US$13 million; achieving production of approximately 4,700 boepd in 2024, with PDP reserves increasing by 12% per share cash flow, and components thereof, including pro forma the completion of the Fundraising, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this Announcement was approved by management as of the date of this Announcement and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Southern's future business operations. Southern and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Southern disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this Announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this Announcement should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

References in this press release to peak rates, initial production rates, IP30 and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Southern.

Specified Financial Measures

This Announcement provides various financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, including non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and capital management measures. These specified financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Southern's method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and accordingly, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Corporate free cash flow, EBITDA and net debt are not recognized measures under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that these specified financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. These specified financial measures provide additional information that management believes is meaningful in describing the Company's operational performance, liquidity and capacity to fund capital expenditures and other activities. Please see below for a brief overview of all specified financial measures used in this release and refer to the Company's MD&A for additional information relating to specified financial measures, which is available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and filed on SEDAR.

"Corporate Free Cash Flow" (capital management measure) is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and transaction costs and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that free cash flow provides a useful measure to determine Southern's ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

"EBITDA" (non-IFRS financial measure) is calculated as consolidated net income (loss) before interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash, extraordinary and non-recurring items primarily relating to unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments and impairment losses. The Company considers this metric as key measures that demonstrate the ability of the Company's continuing operations to generate the cash flow necessary to maintain production at current levels and fund future growth through capital investment and to service and repay debt. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to EBITDA is cash provided by operating activities.

"Net Debt" (capital management measure) is monitored by Management, along with adjusted working capital, as part of its capital structure in order to fund current operations and future growth of the Company. Net debt is defined as long-term debt plus adjusted working capital surplus or deficit. Adjusted working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, removing current derivative assets/liabilities, the current portion of bank debt, and the current portion of lease liabilities.

"Net Debt to EBITDA"(non-IFRS financial ratio) is calculated as net debt at a point in time divided by EBITDA. Management considers Net Debt to EBITDA an important measure as it is a key metric to identify the Company's ability to fund financing expenses, net debt reductions and other obligations. When this measure is presented quarterly, EBITDA is annualized by multiplying by four.

"Operating Cash Flow" (non-IFRS financial measure) is calculated as revenue less royalties, transportation, operating expenses and production taxes.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Announcement. This Announcement has not been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority in the United States.

This Announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This Announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798162/southern-energy-corp-announces-proposed-equity-fundraising