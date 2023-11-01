Questar Entertainment: 'The Miracle Show' Debuts: Unveiling the True Stories Behind Viral Videos With Kevin and Gunnar Sizemore

Venture beyond the shares and likes to experience profound tales of unexplained recoveries, impossible rescues, and benevolent forces on FamilyTime's new show

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / As viral videos capture moments and emotions, often there's a deeper, transformative story waiting to be told. Enter "The Miracle Show," which premieres on Questar Entertainment's FamilyTime streaming platform on Nov. 1. Hosted by the dynamic father-son duo, Kevin and Gunnar Sizemore, this enlightening series takes audiences on a journey, unpacking the heartfelt tales and the lives affected behind these internet sensations.

The Miracle Show

The Miracle Show debuts on Questar Entertainment's FamilyTime platform.





Each episode illuminates the resilience and tenacity of the human spirit. The carefully curated set of 20 stories for this season resonates with universal themes - community, family, friendship, and the deep-seated human instinct to connect and triumph against odds.

The viral stories include:

Nan Hauser, the marine biologist who was saved from a shark attack by a 50,000-pound humpback whale.

Hailey Morinico, the California teenager who fended off bears from atop a fence to save her family's dogs.

, the California teenager who fended off bears from atop a fence to save her family's dogs. Samantha Thomas, the Oklahoma woman who was reunited via Facebook with her biological family after a decade-long search for them

Mark Orsillo, the California man with Downs Syndrome who received thousands of DVDs from donors after a fire destroyed his beloved collection.

the California man with Downs Syndrome who received thousands of DVDs from donors after a fire destroyed his beloved collection. Tim Boyle, the Minnesota man who overcame a suicide attempt to run competitively for people who cannot physically run.

Inspiration and Vision

How did such a compelling narrative come to be? "Our goal was to spotlight individuals facing life-altering events, often braving unexpected adversities," says Felicia Ferarra, director of originals and acquisitions at Questar Entertainment, which owns FamilyTime. "The crux of these narratives is deeply rooted in community, family, and friendships."

The significance of "The Miracle Show" goes beyond its name. These shared experiences are often viewed as miraculous and extraordinary by many. Additionally, the title pays homage to a beloved show produced by Questar in the 90s and early 2000s, aptly named "It's a Miracle."

Streaming exclusively on FamilyTime this November, "The Miracle Show" promises a profound experience for its viewers. Following its exclusive run on FamilyTime, viewers can find it on Tubi, Amazon, and other streaming platforms in the months ahead.

Learn more at FamilyTime.tv

About FamilyTime

Bridging the world through entertainment, Questar Entertainment's FamilyTime is a streaming platform that curates movies, series, and specials celebrating varied cultures and life experiences, fostering unity and understanding. On FamilyTime, we enable families of all backgrounds and types to see themselves represented and cherished on screen.

