Bend, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - UGC Social has launched its most prominent initiative, the UGC Social Community, with founder and UGC creator Kelly Rocklein and now co-founder Shane Murphy (her partner of 4+ years). This free and inclusive program aims to help UGC creators grow their freelance business by strengthening their skill sets in creative strategy, direct response marketing, content production, video editing, and more.





Kelly Rocklein

You can gain instant access to this free community (along with other helpful resources) by visiting the UGC Social resources page. Since launching this community in May 2023, many have expressed absolute gratitude, calling it life-altering regarding professional growth. Every week in the community, there is a live training session led by an accredited professional marketer offering industry insights and knowledge to attendees. With Kelly's guidance paired with expert advice from her extensive network of well-known industry masters such as Fractional CMOs, Creative Directors, Directors of Creative Strategy, well-respected Creative Strategists, Agency owners, and more, learning best practices and nuanced techniques has never been more accessible and streamlined.

About UGC Social

UGC Social was created in January 2022 with the bold mission of making alternative education accessible to all while helping creators build a firm foundation in their business to ultimately work less and make more, the same way Kelly has been able to. Their leading social presence is on TikTok, where founder Kelly Rocklein has fostered a growing community of 57,000+ aspiring UGC creators since June 2022. Secondary platforms include their free community, which lives on Discord, along with Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Follow these accounts for free resources and daily insider advice to take your UGC business to the next level.

About the Owner

The founder and owner of UGC Social, Kelly Rocklein, is an expert UGC creator turned mentor possessing ample experience as a direct-response marketer, video editor, and creative strategist. She has over a decade of experience, is entirely self-taught, and has generated over half a billion dollars in revenue for her clients over the course of her career. She knows how to navigate the nuanced world of UGC, is active on social media to stay updated on trends taking place in real-time, knows how to tackle the good and bad performance of an ad, how to make high converting, and revenue-generating ads and more. You can learn more about Kelly's unique career experience via LinkedIn.

