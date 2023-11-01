New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - The Institute of Authentic Tantra Education (IATE) has partnered with globally accredited Ubiquity University to launch the first-ever Master of Arts in Authentic Tantra Program. Through this collaboration, IATE students will be able to advance their coursework toward graduate degrees and raise the profile of Authentic Tantra on a global level.





IATE Founder, CEO, and Board Certified Sexologist, Devi Ward Erickson expressed her excitement about the collaboration. "This is huge. This has never happened on North American soil, ever. Neo-Tantra schools have been operating actively and quite lucratively in the US and Europe for decades. And none of them specializing in sexual healing has been government-accredited, let alone graduated with a pathway to an advanced degree. We are thrilled to be the first organization offering this."

The program will combine the US and European designs of a graduate program with a blend of learning, research, and writing. Participants in the Master's Program will be required to complete IATE coursework and flawless research demonstrating excellence at every level.

Candidates for the MA degree are required to finish Ubiquity's Creative Journey to Dissertation course, choose a Major Advisor, and finish their dissertation. While Ph.D. students must complete the above requirements as well as two other core courses with Ubiquity: The Chartres Pilgrimage (virtual or in-person) and The Great Books OR Foundation in Soft Skills.

This program will emphasize the application of Tibetan 5 Element Tantra for holistic sexual healing. The curriculum will provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to sexuality, healing, and using "pleasure as medicine." Such an initiative is the first of its kind in North America. It is expected to be an extremely valuable asset in the sexual wellness industry, which is projected to become a multi-billion dollar industry.

About IATE:

The Institute of Authentic Tantra Education, established by Devi Ward Erickson, is North America's first and only government-accredited professional training institute to use Tibetan Five Element Tantric practices for holistic sexual healing. The institute provides a secular approach to implementing authentic Tantric healing methods designed to awaken, heal, and integrate body, mind, spirit, and sex. The methodology is rooted in "The 4 Pillars of Healing" - movement, meditation, connection, and sensual pleasure.

