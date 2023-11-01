Dr. David Amron: Acclaimed Surgeon Pulls Back the Curtain on Life-Changing Liposculpture and Lipedema Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Dr. David Amron, board-certified dermatologic surgeon and renowned Lipedema specialist, is taking readers behind the scenes of the under-discussed world of liposculpture and Lipedema in his new book "Liposculpture and Lipedema Surgery: A Guide for the Patient and Pearls for the Surgeon." By sharing expert knowledge and time-tested techniques for both liposuction and the complex disease Lipedema, Dr. Amron aims to draw back the curtain to educate and empower both patients and fellow surgeons.

Liposculpture and Lipedema Surgery: A Guide for the Patient and Pearls for the Surgeon

A new book providing an in-depth guide to liposuction techniques and protocols for treating lipedema, aimed at empowering both patients and fellow surgeons. Written by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. David Amron.

This illuminating guide offers deep insight into the craft and science behind liposculpture, a technically advanced method of liposuction. Uniting the principles of design, engineering, and artistry, liposculpture goes beyond traditional liposuction to achieve superior body contouring results. Particularly beneficial is its effectiveness for those suffering from Lipedema, a rare and stubborn fat disorder that is immune to diet and exercise.

A pioneer in the field of Lipedema surgery in the United States, Dr. Amron brings over 25 years of experience in treating this rare disease. With his exclusive techniques, he has performed over 12,000 successful surgeries, earning him significant recognition for delivering safer outcomes and unlocking life-changing improvements for those suffering from the emotional and physical pain of Lipedema.

In his new book, Dr. Amron provides an in-depth look at Lipedema and his breakthrough treatment methods used to attain natural contours and sculpted results. Among these advanced methods are the "Balance and Proportion" philosophy and the protocol of working in the anatomical "Safe Plane" for precise, artful results.

Dr. Amron's commitment lies with patients who have faced years of frustrating misdiagnoses, aiming to provide them hope and a clear path forward.

"I wrote this book with the goal of creating a reliable, sharable, and understandable resource that provides transparency and clarity for patients seeking help, and surgeons wishing to refine their methods," said Dr. Amron.

For patients, particularly the estimated 1 in 10 women affected by Lipedema, the book is a reliable guide for navigating the nuances of liposuction. It provides clear guidance on aspects such as choosing a qualified surgeon, setting clear expectations, addressing skin elasticity concerns, while also covering essential pre- and post-procedure information.

Fellow surgeons will also gain insider knowledge throughout the book on Dr. Amron's techniques for respecting the layers of tissue, strategic incision placement, and tools like Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) and VASER Lipo for releasing fibrosis - helping surgeons take their skills to the next level.

"Dr. Amron not only is relevant today...he leads the direction of the field," said Dr. Robert Rey, popularly known as "Dr. 90210."

Easy to understand and complete with photos and diagrams, Dr. Amron's book provides the tools for patients and surgeons to make fully informed decisions about treatment for optimal safety and results when considering these life-changing liposuction procedures and related treatments.

Dr. Amron's new book "Liposculpture and Lipedema Surgery: A Guide for the Patient and Pearls for the Surgeon" is now available on Amazon.

