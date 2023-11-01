New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Wanderers Compass' globetrotters and travel blogging duo Joelle and Ryan have been named one of LA Weekly's "Top 10 Most Incredible Travel Experts for Adventure Lovers Worldwide." The announcement is a significant achievement for the duo, who have been traveling the world and sharing their experiences since 2014. Their extensive experience traveling to remote and less-known places has made them a valuable source of insight for their readers.





Joelle Machia and Ryan Slough

According to LA Weekly's March publication, Joelle Machia and Ryan Slough have inspired and assisted many people who want to travel on a budget through their extensive tips, guides, and resources. Their posts have gained a reputation as a reliable resource for travelers of all ages, offering valuable and informative insights for those seeking to explore the world.

"It's big news," they said, sharing their excitement about the achievement. "When we were first approached in January about the article, it didn't seem real, but here it is. We are honored and humbled. With hard work, commitment, and faith in yourself, dreams do come true."

The travel buddies have a sizable fan base on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. They also run a YouTube channel to share pictures, videos, and stories about their travels.

The "wanderers" thanked their followers for helping them reach this milestone. "It is only through your ongoing support and engagement that this was possible," they said. "We could not be more grateful for all our wonderful readers who have been with us on this travel blogging journey. Hoping this is the first of many significant steps ahead in this grand adventure."

The "Top 10 Most Incredible Travel Experts" honor from LA Weekly highlights Joelle and Ryan's dedication to helping others achieve their travel dreams. Their commitment to creating compelling content that inspires and informs has earned them a well-deserved spot among the top travel experts in the industry.

To find the complete article, visit LA Weekly or follow Wanderers Compass on Facebook and Instagram for recent updates.

About Wanderers Compass:

Wanderers Compass is a travel blog founded in 2021 by Joelle and Ryan, experienced globetrotters traveling the world together since 2014. Their blog is a valuable resource for budget-conscious travelers, offering practical tips, tools, and inspiration to help them explore the world in a meaningful and affordable way.

In addition to travel advice, Wanderers Compass also features a wide variety of multimedia content, including stunning photographs, captivating videos, and delicious recipes from around the globe. The blog celebrates the spirit of travel, encouraging readers to discover new cultures and create unforgettable memories.

