Evergreen Podcasts Welcomes Too Much Effing Perspective

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / The Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) Network continues to grow, adding the music + comedy podcast, Too Much Effing Perspective (TMEP Show) to its roster. Inspired by the iconic "mockumentary" film This Is Spinal Tap, the TMEP Show invites musicians and entertainers to share their untold "Spinal Tap Moments" -- stories from the road, stage, or studio that may not have been funny when they happened but are hysterical in retrospect.





Too Much Effing Perspective

Too Much Effing Perspective by co-hosts Allen Keller and Alex Hofmann





Too Much Effing Perspective is hosted by L.A.-based comedy writer & musician Allen Keller and Radiohead's original U.S. tour manager Alex Hofmann. With a signature blend of humor and insight, these two entertainment-industry vets swap humbling-but-hilarious stories with their celebrity guests like Modern Family's Julie Bowen, The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites, Hearts' Nancy Wilson, Rhys Darby from Our Flag Means Death and Flight of the Conchords, The Replacements' Tommy Stinson, Carrie Brownstein & Corin Tucker from Sleater-Kinney, comedian David Cross, Buck Meek from Big Thief and many others, occasionally stumbling upon universal truths along the way.

Keller describes the podcast as "a cross between Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey & David Spade and This American Life." The show's two primary formats include full-length episodes featuring marquee talent and "Quick Tap" episodes that meld three short stories from different storytellers under a unifying theme.

Along with seasoned audio producer Gretchen Kilby, the TMEP Show team is excited to join the Evergreen Podcasts Network. "It didn't take us long to realize that Evergreen is the perfect home for our podcast," says Hofmann. "Allen and I have always loved telling anyone who'd listen all the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction stories we've experienced and heard in our many years in the business. We can't wait to share with a broader audience our guests' wonderfully funny tales and backstage scoops, with a few of our own thrown in as well."

"Since Evergreen Podcasts is proudly based in Cleveland, we instantly knew it was a perfect fit when we heard that Too Much Effing Perspective starts every episode with 'Hello Cleveland!' The combination of music + comedy is rare in podcasting, and we're delighted to welcome this show and its passionate team to our growing network," adds Gerardo Orlando, Chief Content Officer for Evergreen Podcasts.

Listeners can find Too Much Effing Perspective on their website and popular podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more. Fans can also follow along on Instagram.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is an established podcast production network with a catalog of entertaining and thought-provoking shows rooted in high production quality and artistic integrity. With a diverse range of podcasts spanning genres such as true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with engaging content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

