Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Wiebe to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Wiebe has a BA and MA from Trinity Western University. He is a Chartered Investment Manager, partner at Drake Wellington Insurance and a private wealth adviser at Raintree Financial Solutions, where he works with families and businesses to develop comprehensive investment strategies. Previously Mr. Wiebe worked in business development with family-owned enterprises focused on manufacturing, engineering and supplying equipment to mining and energy projects. He is a director with Genesis AI, and was previously a director at EnGold Mines Ltd., which was engaged in gold-copper exploration in the Cariboo region of British Columbia.

Dev Randhawa, CEO of Strathmore Plus, commented, "We are excited to have Mr. Wiebe join the Board of Directors. His financial background and public market experience will be a significant benefit to our board and management team."

The company also announces the grant of 100,000 stock options to employees, consultants and directors of the company. The options are granted at an exercise price of $0.70 per share and are subject to a 2-year vesting period with 1/3 of the options vesting on the grant date. The stock options are subject to the optionees continuing to act as Directors, Officers and consultants of the Company.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186012