PAN Communications Unveils New UK Leadership Structure To Fuel Growth

Follows Nia Evans taking the helm as Managing Director in the summer

Amy McRitchie and Will Parrott brought in to join Laura West-Wilson as department heads

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / PAN Communications , an award-winning integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology brands, today reveals its new UK leadership team at its London office to support its 20-plus team across the agency's growing client base. Following Nia Evans' appointment as Managing Director in the summer, the senior management team is tasked with fostering a culture of ambitious creative work for its technology clients, launching new services and driving overall growth both in the local market and globally.

Amy McRitchie and Will Parrott join the team from established technology rivals Harvard Comms and Propeller Group. McRitchie has been appointed Head of Client Excellence, bringing with her over a decade of experience across tech, media and cybersecurity, working with household brands like Sky, Vodafone Business, SAP and Huawei. She will oversee all client relations and nurture a culture of creative excellence, also developing new services based on client demand. Additionally, McRitchie has a dedication and focus on DE&I and mental health well-being, including securing Harvard's MIND Gold accreditation, and will draw upon those experiences in her new role.

From left to right: Amy McRitchie, Will Parrott, Nia Evans, Laura West-Wilson

Parrott joins as Director of Business Development & Marketing, a role that will see him leverage his experience in growing Propeller Group's global technology client base where he headed up the agency's Commerce practice, delivering growth marketing programmes for clients like Ascential, Shopware, Global-e and Recurly. Parrott is responsible for working with the global marketing team to build the PAN brand in the UK as the go-to partner for B2B brands looking for creative campaign work that places earned media at the heart of wider integrated campaigns.

Long-standing team member Laura West-Wilson has been promoted internally to Head of PAN Global Network to champion PAN's ability to deliver impactful work on a global level by fostering its network of agency partners to serve an increasing demand for global campaigns . West-Wilson already heads many of PAN's global programmes, notably for automotive giant Solera.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, PAN Communications has leveraged the HyFlex+ policy to support a workforce distributed across major US and UK regional markets. The agency has more than 170 employees internationally with a global network of more than 40 partner agencies and was recently named PRovoke's 2023 Tech Agency of the Year . PAN UK's client roster includes financial software company OneStream, digital transformation leader Infinum, and premium ticketing marketplace Seat Unique.

Nia Evans , Managing Director, UK, said, "The blend of talent and mindset of our new leadership team is aligned with our mission to build an agency that's known for delivering ambitious, creative campaign-led work for B2B brands globally. At PAN we look to develop our talent and empower them to reach their potential. Laura has been part of the business for a decade and has proven an invaluable asset to the agency, her clients, and our global partner network. Will and Amy are specialists in what they do and will develop their own practice areas that will benefit our clients, both current and future.

"I can't wait to see the impact our new leaders have on the future of the business."

Phil Nardone , CEO & Founder of PAN, said, "This is an incredibly exciting time for PAN as we strengthen our position both in the UK market and globally and usher in the next phase of growth with closer collaboration across our international network. Under Nia's inspirational leadership, our talented new associates will help us capitalise on the growth opportunities we've identified in the region and their unique skillsets in business development, client relations and global growth complement each other perfectly as a formidable senior management team."

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 170 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach . Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN supports a hybrid workforce across major US and UK regional markets. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Veeam, Radial, athenahealth, Absolute Software and Aurora Solar. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on X ( @PANcomm ).

