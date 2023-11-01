Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862191 | ISIN: CA0539061030 | Ticker-Symbol: GV6
Tradegate
01.11.23
17:02 Uhr
0,402 Euro
-0,023
-5,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3990,42822:55
0,4010,42321:00
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2023 | 22:38
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results to be Released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

In addition, the Company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST).

Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino Third Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Toll Free Canada & USA: 1-800-319-4610
Outside of Canada & USA: 1-604-638-5340

No passcode is necessary to participate in the conference call or webcast; participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be available on the Company's website later that day.

About Avino:

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the La Preciosa property. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, that total 368 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district-scale land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"

David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798576/avino-silver-gold-mines-ltd-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-to-be-released-on-wednesday-november-8-2023

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.