CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:APL) announces that it has closed the sale to GEA Canada Inc. of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the agreement dated September 18, 2023 (the "Agreement"), as disclosed in the Corporation's news release of September 18, 2023 (the "Transaction").

At the special meeting of shareholders held October 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the Transaction was approved by shareholders holding 99.97% of shares voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting; and all closing conditions of the Transaction have been met.

Copies of the Agreement and the Information Circular for the Meeting have been filed with Canadian securities regulators and are available on the SEDAR+ profile of Appulse at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Corporation contemplates identifying and evaluating future transactions with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

For further information contact:

Doug Baird, President, or Dennis Schmidt, CFO

Telephone: (403) 236-2883

Facsimile: (403) 279-3342

Email: dbaird@centrifuges.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798610/appulse-corporation-closes-sale-of-subsidiary