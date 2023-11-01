Rush Rare Metals Corp.: Rush Rare Metals' Option Agreement Partner, Myriad Uranium, Advances Copper Mountain Project with Tremendous Historical Data Find

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1 , 2023 / Rush Rare Metals Corp. ("Rush" or the "Company") (CSE:RSH) is pleased to provide a link to yesterday's announcement by Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad"), which summarizes Myriad's review of a large number of recently located historical records surrounding the Copper Mountain Uranium Project ("Copper Mountain"), which is the subject of a recently announced option/earn-in agreement (the "Option Agreement") between the two parties (see Rush announcement dated October 20, 2023).

Myriad Uranium's October 31st news release (click here).

Rush CEO Peter Smith commented "we are absolutely thrilled with Myriad's early progress at Copper Mountain. Given that tens of millions of dollars have historically been spent on exploration and development at Copper Mountain, most of that pre-dating the Three Mile Island incident and being in non-digital form, we knew there was the potential for the project to advance in leaps and bounds if certain data could be located. This recent news from Myriad confirms that. Moreover, we expect this is just the beginning, and there are troves of other data yet to be found. All this historical data could advance the project very quickly while saving millions in exploration costs, and we of course directly benefit from the added value in the Copper Mountain uranium project as Myriad's option partner."

Under the Option Agreement Myriad can earn a 50% interest in the project by spending $1.5m exploring Copper Mountain, and 75% by spending a total of $5.5m, with Myriad shares and other incentives triggered for Rush at certain progress thresholds.

Readers of the Myriad press release are cautioned that while Myriad has determined that the historical estimates within are relevant to Copper Mountain and are reasonably reliable given the authors and circumstances of their preparation, and are suitable for public disclosure, readers should not place undue reliance on the historical estimates disclosed by Myriad as an indicator of current mineral resources or mineral reserves at the project area. A qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify any of the historical estimates as current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and accordingly the historical estimates should not be treated as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Also, while the project area contains all or most of each deposit referred to, some of the resources referred to in the Myriad news release sit outside the current project area. Furthermore, the estimates are decades old and based on drilling data for which the logs are, as of yet, predominantly unavailable. The resource estimates, therefore, should not be unduly relied upon.

