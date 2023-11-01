Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - In conjunction with the Wonderland 2023 Conference, the illustrious Versace Penthouse is set to transform into a vivid gateway to the iconic 1980's NYC graffiti art era, an epoch dominated by the legendary Andy Warhol.

Keith Haring's Pop Shop Sign on view at the Celestial Aphrodisac Gallery in Downtown, Miami.



On offer are 15 exceptional pieces from the revered Van Arsdol art collection, featuring previously unseen works by luminaries such as Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Van Arsdol, Richard Hambleton, Kenny Scharf, and LizNVal, among others.

This auction includes a piece consisting of 10 panels that together make the original Pop Shop Sign by Keith Haring. The sign was executed by Keith Haring and Andre Charles from an original sketch drawn by Haring, that served as a temporary placard for the Pop Shop located at 292 Lafayette Street until it was removed from the building in 1987. At the time of its removal, Robin Van Arsdol acquired it for his private collection where it has remained for over forty years.

This retro collection emerged from the gritty 1980s NYC Andy Warhol Art Scene, where lunacy was rampant and unconsciously self-treated with vandal vibe, graffiti art.

This collection includes unseen works by art legends Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Angel Ortiz, (Keith Rock, LA Rock) Andre Charles, Kenny Scharf, Liz N Val, Richard Hambleton, and Robin Van Arsdol.

The owner of the collection, Van Arsdol, is also an artist who graffitied with these icons in Lower Manhattan. Fortunately, Van Arsdol had the foresight to intimately photograph the NYC Street Art from that era. However, unlike Warhol, Haring, and Basquiat, Van Arsdol kept a low profile and chose to keep his treasured art collection private for over 40 years.

"I am thrilled to unveil these 15 sought-after masterpieces for the very first time," said Maria Hope, exclusive curator for the Van Arsden Collection. "This curated assortment epitomizes an era where art was intensely evocative, unfiltered, and groundbreaking."

Pre-bidding for these coveted works will commence on November 1, 2023, culminating in a pulse-racing, live auction at the Wonderland Welcome Party on November 8th at the Versace Penthouse. The auction will start promptly at 7:30 PM ET

This exclusive auction will be be conducted by RightOfTheDot.com with World Champion Auctioneer Wayne Wheat.

A qualifying registration with WonderlandConference.com is required to attend this exclusive in-person event. wonderlandconference.com/tickets

Online bidders will need to register at bid.rotd.com and will be required to make a refundable $500 deposit.

For private viewings, reach out at maria@kandyflip.art or contact Maria Esperanza directly at 305-391-4405. Join us for a preview at the Celestial Aphrodisiac Gallery in Downtown Miami from November 1 - 7.

**ABOUT KANDYFLIP**

Kandyflip.Art is a community-driven alliance that empowers artist entrepreneurs to creatively integrate psychedelic journeys and transform their Art Works into culturally significant, investment-grade, blue-chip art assets. We aspire to nurture, via wellness & art, a paradigm of love, magic, spirit, vitality, and intergenerational prosperity for all!

