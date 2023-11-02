Pedro's List Provides Update on the Launch of Its Application and Interaction With OTC Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's List" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to provide this update regarding the launch of its application and the Caveat Emptor (CE) that was placed on the PDRO ticker after trading hours on Thursday September 28, 2023. On October 27, 2023, the Company provided OTC Markets with all information requested in its quest to have the CE designation removed from its ticker. OTC Markets confirmed receipt of the information on October 30, 2023, and has advised that they will review such information provided and revert to the Company once their review is complete.

"There was no way we could have foreseen the placement of the CE, but we can understand and appreciate that OTC Markets is, at times, obligated to make certain judgement calls, albeit with something less than full information," stated Eden Miller, co-founder and Director of the Company. "The entire team at OTC Markets has been very responsive and forthright with us, as we have with them, and we are working closely with them to provide them with anything and everything we can to have the CE designation removed as soon as possible."

As previously disclosed, internal investigations were conducted at the time the CE was placed on the Company's ticker, and all indications are that the CE placement relates to the Company's submission of its QB application and, specifically, certain information provided by the Company to OTC Markets in connection therewith. Unfortunately, OTC Markets analyzed that information and made the CE placement decision without prior communication with any member of the Company's management team. While we understand the rationale behind the decision to place the CE on the PDRO ticker symbol, it is the Company's belief that an in depth review will clear-up any issues or questions that OTC Markets has as pertains to the Company, its management, directors and/or shareholders.

"The Company will fully comply with OTC Markets and any request made, it is our present and primary objective to have this CE removed as we continue to move forward with our business plan. We are in the final stages of completing the APP, and, while a few weeks behind schedule, we do believe that it will launch this month, most certainly in time for the Christmas season," concluded Miller.

"We are completely committed to complying with the OTC Markets and have provided them with a significant amount of factual information, which, in our opinion, provides sufficient basis to have the CE removed," said Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to put the final touches on our app, we will continue to inform our shareholders and the public of its progress and soon to be completion."

PDRO remains committed to delivering on its business objectives and strategy, and it is "business as usual" in terms of business development, completing our app and operations. We want to reassure all of our shareholders that the Company's entire management team will continue to make itself available to OTC Markets at their discretion to provide whatever information or documentation that they require to fast-track this CE removal.

Further updates regarding the CE and the launch of the APP will be provided as they become available.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

