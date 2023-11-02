APCON, Inc. to Showcase Solutions for the AI Evolution at Supercomputing Denver Tradeshow

Test your Spider-Man pinball skills and chat all things AI, Big Data, Scalability, and Sustainability at APCON Booth #2194

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / APCON, Inc. (APCON), a leading global provider of advanced network visibility and monitoring solutions, is excited to be exhibiting at booth #2194 during the 2023 Supercomputing (SC) tradeshow in Denver this November. The SC tradeshow is the United States' leading International Conference for high-performance computing, and over 13,000 attendees and 5,000 Technical Program participants are expected.





APCON, Inc. IntellaView Platform

IntellaView Platform launches 400G Edgeswitch, 28-Port Blade, and more





The 2023 panels will focus on emerging trends in AI, Big Data, HPC Scalability, and Network Sustainability, with Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi booked as Keynote Speaker.

Register and Get Your "Passport" Stamped at APCON Booth #2194

While Standard Registration closed on Oct. 13, prospective attendees can submit a request for free attendee passes (a $200 value per pass) by Monday, Nov. 13. They can also register online via APCON's Supercomputing Denver event page and learn how to participate in the show's "Passport to Prizes" game for a chance to win 1 of 10 Grand Prizes.

Get Nerdy (like Peter Parker) with APCON

Experience another level of fun at the SC Denver exhibit hall (no radioactive spider bites required). APCON's booth #2194 will feature a full-sized pinball machine - starring none other than our favorite superhero techno-nerd, Spider-Man/Peter Parker. APCON's team is available to discuss:

Redefining Scalability for Multiple Network Architecture: Learn about APCON's IntellaView platform, which offers 1G to 400G solutions in a 1RU chassis up to a 9RU HPC powerhouse.

Principles of High-Performance Deep Learning (DL) and Machine Learning (ML) at Scale: As subsets of AI, successful implementation of DL and ML relies on speed and data optimization. Ask APCON's experts how to accelerate your network to meet the demands of AI applications.

Fault-Tolerance for Big Data Applications: Theory and Practice: APCON experts can provide quotes to help your mid-size or enterprise organization with high-speed deduplication, packet slicing, and other processing services to streamline the flows of Big Data to your data security tools.

Enabling Predictive Science with Optimization and Uncertainty Quantification in HPC: Discuss predictive analysis and delivering exact packet payloads to your cybersecurity tools via APCONtaps, SPANs, and switches.

Cyber Security in High-Performance Computing Environments: Learn what AI-driven software and 5G technologies entail and how APCON can help make tool oversubscription obsolete.

APCON will also be slinging webs of network-revealing products recently launched via its IntellaView Platform, including its latest 400G EdgeSwitch and 28-Port Blade solutions. "Putting the customer first is our top core value. We provide full transparency for our all-inclusive pricing and traditional CAPEX models as opposed to costly subscription models," says APCON's Vice President of Sales, Stuart Lee.

For deeper IT project discussions and guidance on transitioning to APCON's Advanced or Enterprise licensing models, schedule a Zoom demo or contact APCON's Support teams at (800) 624-6808.

Contact Information

Megan Jasin

Marketing Communications/PR

pr@apcon.com

972-808-7734

Related Files

APCON-SC23 Press Release_Oct. 2023_Image 4_Licensing Options.png

SOURCE: APCON, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798652/apcon-inc-to-showcase-solutions-for-the-ai-evolution-at-supercomputing-denver-tradeshow-november-12-17-2023