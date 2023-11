Alphinat's Board of Director Announces on the Appointment of Mahtab Abbasigaravand as President and CEO of Alphinat Inc.

MONTREAL QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 /Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) a leading Canadian provider of innovative software solutions, announces the effective immediately Mahtab Abbasigarav and has been appointed President and CEO of Alphinat Inc. At the same time Curtis Page transitions to the Chairperson of the Board of Alphinat.

"Mahtab has recently been a key player in delivering a Grants and Contribution platform solution to the federal government which is committed to advancing equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and now herself takes on greater responsibilities." said Curtis Page, Chairperson of the Board. "She holds a master's in computer science from Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and is well suited for this role." he added.

"I greatly appreciate the support of the entire Alphinat team during this transition and feel it important for Alphinat to uphold our commitments to a more proactive Environmental, Social, and Governance stance as per our partners in the federal, provincial/state and municipal governments we serve." said Mahtab Abbasigarav and, President and CEO. "Alphinat looks forward to our stakeholder support as we grow to a women lead business" she added.

About Alphinat

Alphinat is a FINTECH company which develops software for governments and is actively used to serve over 50 million end-users of federal, state, and municipal digital services. Alphinat employs Artificial Intelligence and reduces the need to code, allowing managers to quickly deploy online solutions that easily integrate with existing systems.

Recent advances include LIVEaiASSIST which entered BETA release in July 2023. LIVEaiASSIST greatly accelerates solution development for easy-to-use digital services for public sector that are easy to use. Alphinat is also in process of adding AI generate testing and training modules, both high value upgrades, to better test and scale solutions while enhancing transfer & retention of knowledge within organizations.

At Alphinat, we enable people to easily develop and deploy secure digital service leveraging our SmartGuide low code development software. We provide those closest to an application's end-users with an easy-to-use no-code software development platform. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https:// www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-Looking Statements

