China.org.cn: Georgian Ambassador to China Highlights Increasing Prominence of Georgia as a Crossroads Between Europe and Asia

"Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Georgia is well-positioned to provide numerous facilities for the European market, and our role as an exceptional gateway between Europe and Asia is becoming more significant," said Archil Kalandia, Georgian Ambassador to China, in an interview. The ambassador expressed his optimism for the further deepening of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Given its strategic geographic location, Georgia has historically been a pivotal intersection for Eurasian economic and trade exchanges and was a vital stop on the ancient Silk Road. "Georgia serves as a vital link for eight landlocked countries," Ambassador Kalandia commented on the country's geographical advantage. "From the very beginning of this initiative, Georgia was one of the first countries to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the government of China. We are ready to participate more actively in this global initiative and we are ready to utilize our potential as a transport, logistic and trade hub in the region."

Ambassador Kalandia pointed out that to transport cargo from the Chinese border to European markets via Georgia, it takes around 15 days as it is one of the shortest routes to transport goods from China to Europe and vice versa, so it saves costs and saves time.

In late July this year, during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's visit to China, the two nations signed the Bilateral Cooperation Plan under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. This plan distinctly delineates the primary areas and content for joint development of the initiative between China and Georgia. Ambassador Kalandia stated, "This document will be like a guideline of cooperation under this global initiative in coming years. So, once again, this reflects how important it is for the government of Georgia to strengthen and intensify cooperation with our Chinese colleagues under this global initiative."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past decade, the initiative has become a significant platform for international cooperation. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing on October 17-18.

