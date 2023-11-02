Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
01.11.23
21:28 Uhr
1,374 Euro
-0,022
-1,58 %
02.11.2023 | 08:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
02-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 November 2023 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 
 
Name of applicant:                                     Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                                              Limited 
Name of scheme:                                      Deferred Bonus Plan/Long 
                                              Term Incentive Plan 
Period of return:                           From:        4 May   To: 2 November 
                                              2023     2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:           197,969 common shares of USD1 
                                              each 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the  6,250,000 common shares of 
last return (if any increase has been applied for):                    USD1 each 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 6,196,122 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:        251,847 common shares of USD1 
                                              each 
Name of contact:       Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting:             + 44(0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 282096 
EQS News ID:  1762771 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
