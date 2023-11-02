Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIFA AIR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES LIFA AIR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Lifa Air Plc's name to Pallas Air Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 November 2023. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from LIFA to PALLAS, and the issuer code from LIFA to PALLAS. Company's name is Pallas Air Oyj in Finnish and Pallas Air Abp in Swedish. Updated identifiers New company name: Pallas Air Plc New trading code: PALLAS Issuer code: PALLAS ISIN code: FI4000518386 Order book ID: 255230 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 2.11.2023 OSAKKEET LIFA AIR OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Lifa Air Oyj:n nimenmuutos Pallas Air Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 3.11.2023 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos LIFA:sta PALLAS:eksi ja liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos LIFA:sta PALLAS:eksi. Yhtiön nimi on englanniksi Pallas Air Plc ja ruotsiksi Pallas Air Abp. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: Pallas Air Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus PALLAS Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: PALLAS ISIN-koodi FI4000518386 Order book id: 255230 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services