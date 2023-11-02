Anzeige
02.11.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIFA AIR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE   2 NOVEMBER 2023   SHARES

LIFA AIR PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Lifa Air Plc's name to Pallas Air Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq
Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 November 2023. At the same time
Company's trading code will be changed from LIFA to PALLAS, and the issuer code
from LIFA to PALLAS. 

Company's name is Pallas Air Oyj in Finnish and Pallas Air Abp in Swedish.

Updated identifiers

New company name: Pallas Air Plc
New trading code: PALLAS    
Issuer code:    PALLAS    
ISIN code:     FI4000518386 
Order book ID:   255230    


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services

**********************

TIEDOTE   2.11.2023  OSAKKEET

LIFA AIR OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS

Lifa Air Oyj:n nimenmuutos Pallas Air Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin
INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 3.11.2023 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön
kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos LIFA:sta PALLAS:eksi ja
liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos LIFA:sta PALLAS:eksi. 

Yhtiön nimi on englanniksi Pallas Air Plc ja ruotsiksi Pallas Air Abp.

Uudet perustiedot:

Yhtiön uusi nimi:     Pallas Air Oyj
Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus  PALLAS    
Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: PALLAS    
ISIN-koodi         FI4000518386 
Order book id:       255230    


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
