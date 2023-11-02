Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, has been named the winner of Outstanding Automation Solution in Open RAN at the Network X 2023 awards, recognising Mavenir's Cloud-Native Network Automation and Open RAN Intelligent Controller (O-RIC) solutions, which enable autonomous 5G networks, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced QoS. The award win which honours the best automation solution, in Open RAN, that has delivered measurable rewards for operators leveraging advanced automation solutions or machine learning technology was announced at the Network X Awards ceremony on Wednesday 25th October 2023 in Paris.

As a trusted innovation-driven partner, Mavenir works closely with Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to devise solutions that realise the full potential of 5G. Mavenir's Cloud-Native Network Automation paired with the O-RIC allows CSPs to achieve end-to-end network automation, driving artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) intelligence into the network.

Mavenir has successfully deployed 100% microservices-based, cloud-native 4G/5G Network Automation solutions, helping operators to reduce their time-to-market, improve spectral efficiency and QoS, and enhance cell-capacity by minimizing network overheads.

Collecting the award, Dr. Virtyt Koshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Mavenir, said: "We thank Network X and its esteemed panel of judges for this prestigious award, which recognises Mavenir's commitment to creating solutions that empower operators to take full advantage of 5G with greater automation and increased efficiencies. Mavenir is delivering networks of the future, today, with its cloud-native network automation powering remote, software-driven upgrades on over 30,000+ commercially deployed Open RAN elements."

The 2023 Network X awards were hosted at the historic Hotel de Ville in Paris as part of the wider Network X 2023 conference event. The ceremony spotlighted the leading telco innovations from the past year, celebrating the achievements and excellence delivered across the industry.

