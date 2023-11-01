Preformed Line Products Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2023.

Q3 2023 Highlights:

Net sales decline of 3%

Diluted EPS of $3.03, an improvement of 28%

Net cash provided by operating activities improved by $79.2 million

Net sales in the third quarter of 2023 were $160.4 million compared to $165.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 3% decrease caused primarily by weakness in the communications market. Foreign currency translation increased third quarter 2023 net sales by $1.4 million .

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $15.1 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $11.9 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. The third quarter of 2023 net income was negatively impacted by lower gross profit due to a decrease in net sales. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 33.7% for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 150 basis points versus the same quarter in 2022. The comparability of quarterly results was impacted by the goodwill impairment charge of $6.5 million recorded in Q3 2022. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.1 million .

Net sales increased 12% to $524.1 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to $467.1 million for the first nine months of 2022. Currency translation rates reduced net sales by $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $57.0 million, or $11.39 per diluted share, compared to $37.9 million, or $7.60 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. YTD September 30, 2023 net income benefited from the 12% YTD increase in net sales with related fixed cost leverage as well as the realization of price increases offsetting the impact of inflation on commodities and freight. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.7 million .

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "While we continue to report strong sales and earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, our financial results were adversely impacted by the pullback in spending among communication network operators worldwide. This impact was exacerbated by the elevated inventory levels at many of our customers caused by overbuying during the recent supply chain crisis. The soft demand in the communications market and inventory destocking across all markets resulted in lower order rates causing a 21% reduction of backlog during the quarter. We remain optimistic and excited about the future prospects for both our communications and energy product end markets and are well positioned to achieve growth thanks to operational improvements, new product introductions, and additional capacity that we put in place over the last three years as well as the significant government stimulus programs that are expected to benefit our core markets. We continue to focus on the delivery of high-quality products and timely service that our customers have come to expect from our dedicated global workforce."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 43,736

$ 37,239 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $6,942 ($5,600 in 2022)

126,019

125,261 Inventories, net

149,643

147,458 Prepaid expenses

8,334

13,283 Other current assets

10,454

4,929 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

338,186

328,170 Property, plant and equipment, net

201,105

175,011 Goodwill

28,447

28,004 Other intangible assets, net

12,728

14,082 Deferred income taxes

6,925

5,320 Other assets

19,212

17,892 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 606,603

$ 568,479 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Trade accounts payable

$ 51,451

$ 46,839 Notes payable to banks

10,893

18,098 Current portion of long-term debt

6,680

3,018 Accrued compensation and other benefits

30,210

24,356 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

36,568

23,024 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

135,802

115,335 Long-term debt, less current portion

45,269

68,420 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

25,704

26,100 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common shares - $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,893,469

and 4,917,020 issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022

13,559

13,351 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 241,528 and 245,386 shares at September 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(10,069)

(10,261) Deferred compensation liability

10,069

10,261 Paid-in capital

59,548

53,646 Retained earnings

514,839

460,930 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,891,268 and 1,758,901 shares at September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

(117,702)

(99,303) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(70,431)

(69,987) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

399,813

358,637 Noncontrolling interest

15

(13) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

399,828

358,624 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 606,603

$ 568,479









See notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited).









PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY













STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)









Net sales $ 160,438

$ 165,402

$ 524,076

$ 467,097 Cost of products sold 106,301

107,109

337,328

314,147 GROSS PROFIT 54,137

58,293

186,748

152,950 Costs and expenses













Selling 12,732

11,245

38,133

33,573 General and administrative 17,794

17,467

54,624

50,724 Goodwill impairment -

6,529

-

6,529 Research and engineering 5,840

4,741

16,793

14,878 Other operating expense, net (2,307)

937

(10)

2,472

34,059

40,919

109,540

108,176 OPERATING INCOME 20,078

17,374

77,208

44,774 Other (expense) income













Interest income 478

143

1,201

359 Interest expense (998)

(819)

(3,198)

(2,129) Other income, net 18

898

165

6,497

(502)

222

(1,832)

4,727 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,576

17,596

75,376

49,501 Income tax expense 4,431

5,707

18,348

11,590 NET INCOME $ 15,145

$ 11,889

$ 57,028

$ 37,911 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15)

(2)

(28)

(27) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE

PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 15,130

$ 11,887

$ 57,000

$ 37,884 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:













Basic 4,906

4,937

4,929

4,935 Diluted 4,990

5,036

5,006

4,983 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE

TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 3.08

$ 2.41

$ 11.56

$ 7.68 Diluted $ 3.03

$ 2.36

$ 11.39

$ 7.60















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

