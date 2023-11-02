Merko Ehitus AS: 2023 9 months and III quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Q3 2023 revenue for Merko Ehitus was EUR 122 million and for the nine months was EUR 340 million. Net profit in Q3 was EUR 12.7 million and net profit for the nine months increased to EUR 32.1 million. Merko delivered 665 apartments and 22 commercial units to customers in the first nine months of 2023.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, the Q3 and nine-month results were supported by delivery of presold apartments to customers in newly completed apartment developments. The Merko group has inventory of apartments that are under construction and presold is significantly smaller than in the past few years due to the recession and the slump in the real estate market and this will exert a negative impact on the group's results in coming years. The poor macroeconomic picture and general uncertainty did not improve in Q3 and investments into new development projects are still being curtailed. The outlook in this regard is also very weak, the economic outlook has deteriorated and the recovery has been deferred to the more distant future due to central bank interest rate policy, continuing inflation, unstable energy and tax policies and, above all, the geopolitical situation. Over nine months of 2023 the group has invested a total of EUR 73 million into ongoing development projects and acquisitions of new properties.

In the first nine months of 2023, the group companies signed new construction contracts worth EUR 379 million, which was 31% more than in the comparison period, and the balance of secured order-book grew by approximately 30% to EUR 449 million. The group's secured order-book continued growth in Q3 and is currently strong, which does partially counterbalance the impacts of the slumping apartment market on the group's construction volumes. Yet profitability of construction service is under constant strain and the risks are high, since in the medium to long term, cautious positions are predominant in markets and supply chains, and there is an extreme amount of uncertainty about the impacts of governments' economic and foreign policy measures. Therefore, the group's companies will have to devote great attention to managing the risks.

In the first nine months of the year, Merko delivered 665 apartments and 22 business premises. As of the end of Q3, the group's companies had 825 apartments on its balance sheet. About 40% of the apartments in the construction phase were covered by preliminary sale contracts. The largest apartment developments were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Erminurme in Tartu, Viesturdarzs, Mežpilseta and Magnolijas in Riga, and Vilneles Skverai in Vilnius.

In Q3 of 2023, the largest sites under construction in Estonia were the Rae and Pelgulinna state gymnasiums, Hampton by Hilton and Hyatt hotel buildings, Arter Quarter, the logistics centre for Tallinn Kaubamaja Group, the infrastructure along the south-eastern border of the Republic of Estonia, the renovation of Vana-Kalamaja Street, a tram line between Old City Harbour and Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal, and the first phase of Ülemiste terminal. In Latvia, the Elemental Business Centre office buildings were in progress. Projects in Lithuania were wind farm infrastructure works in Kelme and Pagegiai regions, and various buildings and infrastructure for NATO training centres.

OVERVIEW OF THE III QUARTER AND 9 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY

2023 9 months' pre-tax profit was EUR 33.8 million and Q3 2023 was EUR 13.6 million (9M 2022: EUR 18.7 million and Q3 2022 was EUR 10.3 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 10.0% (9M 2022: 7.0%).

Net profit attributable to shareholders for 9 months 2023 was EUR 32.1 million (9M 2022: EUR 17.0 million) and for Q3 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 12.7 million (Q3 2022: EUR 9.8 million). 9 months net profit margin was 9.5% (9M 2022: 6.4%).

REVENUE

Q3 2023 revenue was EUR 122.5 million (Q3 2022: EUR 110.0 million) and 9 months' revenue was EUR 339.8 million (9M 2022: EUR 266.2 million). 9 months' revenue increased by 27.7% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 9 months 2023 was 34.5% (9M 2022: 53.4%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK

As of 30 September 2023, the group's secured order book was EUR 448.6 million (30 September 2022: EUR 341.0 million). In 9 months 2023, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 379.4 million (9M 2022: EUR 290.4 million). In Q3 2023, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 124.7 million (Q3 2022: EUR 97.1 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 9 months 2023, the group sold a total of 665 apartments; in 9 months 2022, the group sold 456 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 106.1 million from sale of own developed apartments in 9 months 2023 and EUR 56.9 million in 9 months 2022. In Q3 of 2023 a total of 153 apartments were sold, compared to 242 apartments in Q3 2022, and earned a revenue of EUR 25.5 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q3 2022: EUR 29.8 million).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 31.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 198.4 million (49.7% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 September 2022 were EUR 22.2 million and EUR 166.6 million (40.9% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2023, the group's net debt was EUR 28.4 million (30 September 2022: EUR 88.3 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

unaudited

in thousand euros

2023

9 months 2022

9 months 2023

III quarter 2022

III quarter 2022

12 months Revenue 339,838 266,206 122,491 110,008 409,633 Cost of goods sold (296,642) (235,123) (105,114) (96,206) (355,975) Gross profit 43,196 31,083 17,377 13,802 53,658 Marketing expenses (3,013) (2,945) (918) (776) (4,077) General and administrative expenses (12,896) (11,411) (4,635) (3,889) (15,860) Other operating income 3,399 2,426 621 1,004 3,144 Other operating expenses (614) (647) (467) (192) (1,834) Operating profit 30,072 18,506 11,978 9,949 35,031 Finance income/costs 3,765 168 1,639 361 2,067 incl. finance income/costs from joint ventures 6,061 1,093 2,242 765 3,516 interest expense (2,011) (670) (674) (296) (1,180) foreign exchange gain (loss) (192) (152) 98 (85) (138) other financial income (expenses) (93) (103) (27) (23) (131) Profit before tax 33,837 18,674 13,617 10,310 37,098 Corporate income tax expense (1,827) (1,911) (898) (735) (2,995) Net profit for financial year 32,010 16,763 12,719 9,575 34,103 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 32,148 17,023 12,698 9,821 34,640 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (138) (260) 21 (246) (537) Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities (16) 11 (88) 23 30 Comprehensive income for the period 31,994 16,774 12,631 9,598 34,133 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 32,116 17,020 12,626 9,831 34,648 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (122) (246) 5 (233) (515) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 1.82 0.96 0.72 0.55 1.96

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

unaudited

in thousand euros

30.09.2023 30.09.2022 31.12.2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 31,282 22,200 17,665 Trade and other receivables 86,895 72,295 77,959 Prepaid corporate income tax 2 5 38 Inventories 206,603 243,222 225,661 324,782 337,722 321,323 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 17,756 10,472 12,895 Other shares and securities 80 - - Other long-term loans and receivables 21,104 28,323 22,982 Deferred income tax assets 1,852 1,155 693 Investment property 15,534 11,511 11,485 Property, plant and equipment 17,238 17,527 17,452 Intangible assets 508 592 582 74,072 69,580 66,089 TOTAL ASSETS 398,854 407,302 387,412 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 23,325 60,034 49,687 Payables and prepayments 124,285 119,251 96,248 Income tax liability 1,846 1,830 1,241 Short-term provisions 10,268 5,584 9,820 159,724 186,699 156,996 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 36,377 50,469 42,236 Deferred income tax liability 1,878 1,671 2,355 Other long-term payables 2,841 2,377 2,133 41,096 54,517 46,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES 200,820 241,216 203,720 EQUITY Non-controlling interests (380) (473) (495) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 793 Currency translation differences (815) (794) (783) Retained earnings 190,507 158,631 176,248 198,414 166,559 184,187 TOTAL EQUITY 198,034 166,086 183,692 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 398,854 407,302 387,412

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page ( group.merko.ee ).

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee