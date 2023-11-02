Anoto Group AB: Anoto terminates Hans Heywood's assignment as interim CFO

Stockholm, 2 November 2023 - Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has chosen to terminate Hans Haywood's assignment as interim CFO for Anoto. The assignment ends immediately.



Anoto is reviewing alternatives for the CFO role and is until further notice working organizationally to ensure competence and resources.

For further information contact:

Anders Sjögren, Chairman of the Board

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication 2 November 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

