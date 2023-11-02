Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023

WKN: A2DYQG | ISIN: SE0010415281 | Ticker-Symbol: XTL1
Berlin
02.11.23
09:52 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,000
+0,38 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2023 | 08:06
Anoto Group AB: Anoto terminates Hans Heywood's assignment as interim CFO

Stockholm, 2 November 2023 - Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has chosen to terminate Hans Haywood's assignment as interim CFO for Anoto. The assignment ends immediately.

Anoto is reviewing alternatives for the CFO role and is until further notice working organizationally to ensure competence and resources.

For further information contact:

Anders Sjögren, Chairman of the Board

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication 2 November 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
