Drone-mounted imaging of solar farm performance at the rate of one panel per second reduces the cost of current ground-based sampling methods by up to 20 times. A new strategic Australia-Singapore partnership is helping to ensure the output of PV assets is always at peak.From pv magazine Australia Trusted Australian experts in solar panel performance, Lawrence McIntosh and Michelle McCann at Canberra-based PV Lab, have combined forces with innovators in high-speed electroluminescence imaging at Quantified Energy Labs (QE-Labs) in Singapore, to bring efficient solar panel testing to the Australian ...

