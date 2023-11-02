Harnessing digital automation technology to transform people's experiences in its commercial buildings, British Land Company PLC ("British Land"), one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies, has deployed connected access at its Broadgate, 100 Liverpool Street office building in London. Through a collaboration with HID and SwiftConnect, people can now use their employee badge in Apple Wallet for seamless access at this trophy building with their iPhones and Apple Watches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102326887/en/

Through a collaboration with HID and SwiftConnect, people at British Land's Broadgate, 100 Liverpool Street office building in London can now use their employee badge in Apple Wallet for seamless access at this trophy building with their iPhones and Apple Watches. (Photo: Business Wire)

British Land's mobile access roll out marks a significant shift by leading commercial buildings to double-down on empowering people with self-service, on-demand access to more flexible and high quality spaces.

Fiona Sawkill, Head of Digital Placemaking at British Land, commented "Reshaping the way people access British Land buildings fits our vision of modernising office spaces and providing the best experiences for our customers, employees, and visitors. Thanks to technology partnerships with SwiftConnect and HID, we are now able to deliver a seamless access experience, while strengthening our security and improving operational efficiency."

Employees and tenants can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through the My Broadgate app, developed by Equiem. Using the My Broadgate app makes it easy for users to add their mobile credential to Apple Wallet without the need for additional app downloads. Bronny Wilson, Regional Head of Europe for Equiem, explains, "By leveraging technology partnerships with SwiftConnect and HID, we are able to deliver seamless experiences while improving operational efficiency and sustainability for British Land."

Once added to Apple Wallet, badges are provisioned using SwiftConnect AccessCloud, which brings together mobile platforms and enterprise systems that govern physical access. SwiftConnect's AccessCloud integrates with British Land's access control system and HID Origo, a cloud platform that enables lifecycle management of mobile credentials. The solution also leverages HID SEOS® credential technology to deliver an intuitive, private and secure access transaction when a user presents their iPhone or Apple Watch to HID SIGNO® and iCLASS SE Readers.

"British Land is a great example of a real estate investment company combining the power of mobile and digitisation with their strategy to streamline and differentiate their properties," says James Kendall, European Regional Director at SwiftConnect. "As we gain traction in Europe, North America and around the world, SwiftConnect remains focused on equipping building owners and enterprises with the capabilities and best practices necessary to provide an extraordinary experience to users while also maximising their investments in connected access."

Spencer Marshall, Head of Europe for PACS at HID, adds, "Our commitment to innovation levels up mobile access capabilities to ensure that tenants and visitors enjoy a seamless and secure tap-based experience across all spaces. We are proud to partner with SwiftConnect and British Land, two companies at the forefront of redefining modern office spaces with best of breed technologies and unique approaches to PropTech."

British Land is among a growing number of trophy building owners that are not only focused on user experience, efficiency, and security, but also sustainability. The green benefits of switching to HID-enabled SEOS mobile IDs, powered by the integrated SwiftConnect solution, include reduced waste, less use of plastic, lower energy consumption, and higher efficiency for a more positive environmental impact.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high-quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail London Urban Logistics. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as of 31 March 2023, making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best-in-class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail London Urban Logistics.

Our three Campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are dynamic neighbourhoods, attracting growth customers and sectors, and offering some of the best connected, highest quality and most sustainable space in London. We are delivering our fourth Campus at Canada Water, where we have planning consent to deliver 5m sq ft of residential, commercial, retail and community space over 53 acres. Our Campuses account for 63% of our portfolio.

Retail London Urban Logistics accounts for 37% of the portfolio and is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfillment. We are complementing this with urban logistics primarily in London, focused on development-led opportunities.

Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our approach is focused on three key pillars where British Land can create the most benefit: Greener Spaces, making our whole portfolio net zero carbon by 2030, Thriving Places, making a long-lasting, positive social impact in our communities, and Responsible Choices, advocating responsible business practices across British Land and throughout our supply chain, and maintaining robust governance structures. Further details can be found on the British Land website at www.britishland.com

About Equiem

Equiem helps Landlords, Asset Managers, Property Managers and Real Estate Organsiations create flexible and responsive working and living environments by integrating operational tools, flexible spaces, and communities. They are enabling the buildings of the future that actively support their users and are on a mission to humanise the built world with technology that understands people. Founded in 2011, Equiem's platform powers over 800+ buildings, or 145+ million sq ft of property across 25 countries, connecting over 10,000 different companies and 270,000 active users. www.getequiem.com

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is the leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things by ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be. Powering connected access experiences for commercial real estate owners and enterprises across financial and professional services, life sciences, technology, and other leading organizations, our platform integrates with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to provide authorized access to everything, everywhere through centralized access management. We provide a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and foundation of security and privacy that administrators trust so you can navigate your world better. www.swiftconnect.io

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102326887/en/

Contacts:

Leah Washington

leah@swiftconnect.io