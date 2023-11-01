MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
"We are proud that Montego grew to be the largest discount brand in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the skillful execution by Liggett to offer the best value proposition in the U.S. cigarette industry," said Howard M. Lorber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group Ltd. "As Liggett continues to outperform the market, we remain focused on optimizing long-term profit and driving value for stockholders by effectively managing its volume, pricing, and market share."
GAAP Financial Results
Three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Third quarter 2023 revenues were $364.1 million, compared to $378.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded operating income of $90.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $83.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $52.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $38.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.
Nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $1.06 billion, compared to $1.08 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recorded operating income of $236.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $249.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $125.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to $110.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022
Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $94.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $87.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $52.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $83.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $267.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $259.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $136.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $104.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $254.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $247.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Vector Group maintained significant liquidity at September 30, 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $436.5 million, including $208.0 million of cash from the Tobacco segment, investment securities of $128.7 million and long-term investments of $45.7 million.
Vector Group continued its longstanding history of paying a quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Vector Group returned a total of $95.3 million to stockholders at a quarterly rate of $0.20 per common share.
Tobacco Segment Financial Results
For the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $364.1 million, compared to $378.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $1.06 billion, compared to $1.06 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Operating Income from the Tobacco segment was $94.8 million and $248.5 million for the three and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $88.1 million and $254.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 5 attached hereto) for the third quarter of 2023 was $94.8 million compared to $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $266.6 million, compared to $252.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Operational Metrics
For the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 2.45 billion units, compared to 2.75 billion units for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 7.32 billion units, compared to 7.79 billion units for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
According to data from Management Science Associates, Inc., for the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share declined to 5.3%, from 5.7% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.5%, from 5.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.5%, from 5.1% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, Montego's wholesale market share increased to 3.5%, from 2.8% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's wholesale market share increased to 3.4%, from 2.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's wholesale market share increased to 3.3%, from 2.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments in the third quarter of 2023 declined by 10.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 5.3%. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined by 5.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 6.8%. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023 declined by 1.1% compared to the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 7.4%.
According to data from Management Science Associates, Inc., for the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.9%, from 5.7% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.8%, from 5.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.8%, from 5.2% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, Montego's retail market share increased to 3.8%, from 2.8% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's retail market share increased to 3.6%, from 2.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's retail market share increased to 3.5%, from 2.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments in the third quarter of 2023 declined by 4.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022, while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 8.8%. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined by 1.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 8.2%. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 2.8% compared to the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 8.5%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income, Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income and Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA (the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance. The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.
Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company's business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company's business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are included in Tables 2 through 5.
Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss its quarterly period and nine months results. Investors may access the call via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/49284. Please join the webcast at least ten minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on November 2, 2023 through November 16, 2023 at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/49284.
About Vector Group Ltd.
Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC, and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.
Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company or its subsidiaries on our website at www.VectorGroupLtd.com and/or at the websites of those subsidiaries or, if applicable, on their accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.VectorGroupLtd.com, on the websites of our subsidiaries and on their social media accounts.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may be," "continue," "could," "potential," "objective," "plan," "seek," "predict," "project" and "will be" and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and, when filed, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.
[Financial Tables Follow]
TABLE 1
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Tobacco*
$
364,111
$
377,995
$
1,063,918
$
1,061,355
Real estate
-
-
-
15,884
Total revenues
364,111
377,995
1,063,918
1,077,239
Expenses:
Cost of sales:
Tobacco*
245,680
267,023
726,950
743,749
Real estate
-
-
-
7,327
Total cost of sales
245,680
267,023
726,950
751,076
Operating, selling, administrative and general expenses
27,512
27,040
81,734
76,265
Litigation settlement and judgment expense
414
31
18,789
160
Operating income
90,505
83,901
236,445
249,738
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(27,256
)
(27,598
)
(81,854
)
(83,420
)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
-
412
(181
)
412
Equity in losses from investments
(941
)
(619
)
(141
)
(5,172
)
Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate ventures
3,739
(1,903
)
4,800
(4,240
)
Other, net
7,107
(804
)
15,518
(5,043
)
Income before provision for income taxes
73,154
53,389
174,587
152,275
Income tax expense
20,455
14,533
49,058
41,724
Net income
$
52,699
$
38,856
$
125,529
$
110,551
Per basic common share:
Net income applicable to common shares
$
0.33
$
0.25
$
0.80
$
0.70
Per diluted common share:
Net income applicable to common shares
$
0.33
$
0.25
$
0.80
$
0.70
* Revenues and cost of sales include federal excise taxes of $122,943, $138,041, $367,511 and $392,004 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
TABLE 2
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
LTM
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
173,679
$
158,701
$
52,699
$
38,856
$
125,529
$
110,551
Interest expense
109,099
110,665
27,256
27,598
81,854
83,420
Income tax expense
69,195
61,861
20,455
14,533
49,058
41,724
Depreciation and amortization
6,973
7,218
1,762
1,787
5,185
5,430
EBITDA
$
358,946
$
338,445
$
102,172
$
82,774
$
261,626
$
241,125
Equity in (earnings) losses from investments (a)
(36
)
4,995
941
619
141
5,172
Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate ventures (b)
(3,094
)
5,946
(3,739
)
1,903
(4,800
)
4,240
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
181
(412
)
-
(412
)
181
(412
)
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
8,997
7,848
2,674
1,558
7,424
6,275
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (d)
18,868
239
414
31
18,789
160
Impact of MSA settlement (e)
(734
)
(2,123
)
(423
)
-
(734
)
(2,123
)
Other, net
(23,307
)
(2,746
)
(7,107
)
804
(15,518
)
5,043
Adjusted EBITDA
$
359,821
$
352,192
$
94,932
$
87,277
$
267,109
$
259,480
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Tobacco
$
365,490
$
351,131
$
96,301
$
89,632
$
270,950
$
256,591
Real Estate
471
8,082
84
(3
)
294
7,905
Corporate and Other
(6,140
)
(7,021
)
(1,453
)
(2,352
)
(4,135
)
(5,016
)
Total
$
359,821
$
352,192
$
94,932
$
87,277
$
267,109
$
259,480
|________________
a. Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from investments that the Company accounts for under the equity method.
b. Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from the Company's investment in certain real estate ventures that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company's financial results.
c. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation.
d. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment.
e. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
TABLE 3
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
52,699
$
38,856
$
125,529
$
110,551
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(412
)
181
(412
)
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a)
414
31
18,789
160
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
(423
)
-
(734
)
(2,123
)
Impact of net interest expense capitalized to real estate ventures
(930
)
(1,081
)
(3,043
)
(3,092
)
Expense related to Tax Disaffiliation indemnification (c)
-
28
-
581
Adjustment for derivative associated with guarantee
-
(182
)
-
(2,646
)
Total adjustments
(939
)
(1,616
)
15,193
(7,532
)
Tax expense (benefit) related to adjustments
243
377
(3,921
)
1,411
Adjusted Net Income
$
52,003
$
37,617
$
136,801
$
104,430
Per diluted common share:
Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.87
$
0.66
|________________
a. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment.
b. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
c. Represents amounts accrued under the Company's Tax Disaffiliation Agreement related to certain tax liabilities of Douglas Elliman Inc. prior to its distribution on December 29, 2021.
TABLE 4
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
LTM
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income
$
325,717
$
339,010
$
90,505
$
83,901
$
236,445
$
249,738
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a)
18,868
239
414
31
18,789
160
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
(734
)
(2,123
)
(423
)
-
(734
)
(2,123
)
Total adjustments
18,134
(1,884
)
(9
)
31
18,055
(1,963
)
Adjusted Operating Income
$
343,851
$
337,126
$
90,496
$
83,932
$
254,500
$
247,775
|________________
a. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment.
b. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.
TABLE 5
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF TOBACCO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
AND TOBACCO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
LTM
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income:
Operating income from Tobacco segment
$
341,508
$
347,044
$
94,821
$
88,107
$
248,542
$
254,078
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a)
18,868
239
414
31
18,789
160
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
(734
)
(2,123
)
(423
)
-
(734
)
(2,123
)
Total adjustments
18,134
(1,884
)
(9
)
31
18,055
(1,963
)
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income
$
359,642
$
345,160
$
94,812
$
88,138
$
266,597
$
252,115
LTM
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA:
Operating income from Tobacco segment
$
341,508
$
347,044
$
94,821
$
88,107
$
248,542
$
254,078
Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a)
18,868
239
414
31
18,789
160
Impact of MSA settlement (b)
(734
)
(2,123
)
(423
)
-
(734
)
(2,123
)
Total adjustments
18,134
(1,884
)
(9
)
31
18,055
(1,963
)
Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income
359,642
345,160
94,812
88,138
266,597
252,115
Depreciation and amortization
5,718
5,901
1,447
1,474
4,243
4,426
Stock-based compensation expense
130
70
42
20
110
50
Total adjustments
5,848
5,971
1,489
1,494
4,353
4,476
Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA
$
365,490
$
351,131
$
96,301
$
89,632
$
270,950
$
256,591
|________________
TABLE 6
VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
LTM
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Tobacco (a)
$
1,427,688
$
1,425,125
$
364,111
$
377,995
$
1,063,918
$
1,061,355
Real estate
-
15,884
-
-
-
15,884
Total revenues
$
1,427,688
$
1,441,009
$
364,111
$
377,995
$
1,063,918
$
1,077,239
|________________
