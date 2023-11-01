MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

" We are proud that Montego grew to be the largest discount brand in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the skillful execution by Liggett to offer the best value proposition in the U.S. cigarette industry," said Howard M. Lorber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group Ltd. " As Liggett continues to outperform the market, we remain focused on optimizing long-term profit and driving value for stockholders by effectively managing its volume, pricing, and market share."

GAAP Financial Results

Three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Third quarter 2023 revenues were $364.1 million, compared to $378.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded operating income of $90.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $83.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $52.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $38.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $1.06 billion, compared to $1.08 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recorded operating income of $236.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $249.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $125.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to $110.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $94.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $87.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $52.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $83.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $267.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $259.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $136.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $104.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $254.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $247.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Vector Group maintained significant liquidity at September 30, 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $436.5 million, including $208.0 million of cash from the Tobacco segment, investment securities of $128.7 million and long-term investments of $45.7 million.

Vector Group continued its longstanding history of paying a quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Vector Group returned a total of $95.3 million to stockholders at a quarterly rate of $0.20 per common share.

Tobacco Segment Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $364.1 million, compared to $378.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $1.06 billion, compared to $1.06 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating Income from the Tobacco segment was $94.8 million and $248.5 million for the three and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $88.1 million and $254.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 5 attached hereto) for the third quarter of 2023 was $94.8 million compared to $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $266.6 million, compared to $252.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operational Metrics

For the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 2.45 billion units, compared to 2.75 billion units for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 7.32 billion units, compared to 7.79 billion units for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

According to data from Management Science Associates, Inc., for the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share declined to 5.3%, from 5.7% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.5%, from 5.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.5%, from 5.1% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, Montego's wholesale market share increased to 3.5%, from 2.8% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's wholesale market share increased to 3.4%, from 2.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's wholesale market share increased to 3.3%, from 2.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments in the third quarter of 2023 declined by 10.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 5.3%. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined by 5.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 6.8%. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023 declined by 1.1% compared to the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 7.4%.

According to data from Management Science Associates, Inc., for the third quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.9%, from 5.7% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.8%, from 5.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.8%, from 5.2% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, Montego's retail market share increased to 3.8%, from 2.8% for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's retail market share increased to 3.6%, from 2.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, Montego's retail market share increased to 3.5%, from 2.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments in the third quarter of 2023 declined by 4.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022, while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 8.8%. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined by 1.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 8.2%. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 2.8% compared to the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 8.5%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income, Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income and Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA (the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance. The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company's business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company's business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are included in Tables 2 through 5.

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss its quarterly period and nine months results. Investors may access the call via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/49284. Please join the webcast at least ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on November 2, 2023 through November 16, 2023 at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/49284.

About Vector Group Ltd.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC, and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company or its subsidiaries on our website at www.VectorGroupLtd.com and/or at the websites of those subsidiaries or, if applicable, on their accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at www.VectorGroupLtd.com, on the websites of our subsidiaries and on their social media accounts.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may be," "continue," "could," "potential," "objective," "plan," "seek," "predict," "project" and "will be" and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and, when filed, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

[Financial Tables Follow]

TABLE 1 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Tobacco* $ 364,111 $ 377,995 $ 1,063,918 $ 1,061,355 Real estate - - - 15,884 Total revenues 364,111 377,995 1,063,918 1,077,239 Expenses: Cost of sales: Tobacco* 245,680 267,023 726,950 743,749 Real estate - - - 7,327 Total cost of sales 245,680 267,023 726,950 751,076 Operating, selling, administrative and general expenses 27,512 27,040 81,734 76,265 Litigation settlement and judgment expense 414 31 18,789 160 Operating income 90,505 83,901 236,445 249,738 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (27,256 ) (27,598 ) (81,854 ) (83,420 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - 412 (181 ) 412 Equity in losses from investments (941 ) (619 ) (141 ) (5,172 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate ventures 3,739 (1,903 ) 4,800 (4,240 ) Other, net 7,107 (804 ) 15,518 (5,043 ) Income before provision for income taxes 73,154 53,389 174,587 152,275 Income tax expense 20,455 14,533 49,058 41,724 Net income $ 52,699 $ 38,856 $ 125,529 $ 110,551 Per basic common share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.70 Per diluted common share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.70 * Revenues and cost of sales include federal excise taxes of $122,943, $138,041, $367,511 and $392,004 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

TABLE 2 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 173,679 $ 158,701 $ 52,699 $ 38,856 $ 125,529 $ 110,551 Interest expense 109,099 110,665 27,256 27,598 81,854 83,420 Income tax expense 69,195 61,861 20,455 14,533 49,058 41,724 Depreciation and amortization 6,973 7,218 1,762 1,787 5,185 5,430 EBITDA $ 358,946 $ 338,445 $ 102,172 $ 82,774 $ 261,626 $ 241,125 Equity in (earnings) losses from investments (a) (36 ) 4,995 941 619 141 5,172 Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate ventures (b) (3,094 ) 5,946 (3,739 ) 1,903 (4,800 ) 4,240 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 181 (412 ) - (412 ) 181 (412 ) Stock-based compensation expense (c) 8,997 7,848 2,674 1,558 7,424 6,275 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (d) 18,868 239 414 31 18,789 160 Impact of MSA settlement (e) (734 ) (2,123 ) (423 ) - (734 ) (2,123 ) Other, net (23,307 ) (2,746 ) (7,107 ) 804 (15,518 ) 5,043 Adjusted EBITDA $ 359,821 $ 352,192 $ 94,932 $ 87,277 $ 267,109 $ 259,480 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Tobacco $ 365,490 $ 351,131 $ 96,301 $ 89,632 $ 270,950 $ 256,591 Real Estate 471 8,082 84 (3 ) 294 7,905 Corporate and Other (6,140 ) (7,021 ) (1,453 ) (2,352 ) (4,135 ) (5,016 ) Total $ 359,821 $ 352,192 $ 94,932 $ 87,277 $ 267,109 $ 259,480 ________________ a. Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from investments that the Company accounts for under the equity method. b. Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from the Company's investment in certain real estate ventures that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company's financial results. c. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. d. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. e. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 3 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 52,699 $ 38,856 $ 125,529 $ 110,551 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (412 ) 181 (412 ) Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 414 31 18,789 160 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (423 ) - (734 ) (2,123 ) Impact of net interest expense capitalized to real estate ventures (930 ) (1,081 ) (3,043 ) (3,092 ) Expense related to Tax Disaffiliation indemnification (c) - 28 - 581 Adjustment for derivative associated with guarantee - (182 ) - (2,646 ) Total adjustments (939 ) (1,616 ) 15,193 (7,532 ) Tax expense (benefit) related to adjustments 243 377 (3,921 ) 1,411 Adjusted Net Income $ 52,003 $ 37,617 $ 136,801 $ 104,430 Per diluted common share: Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.87 $ 0.66 ________________ a. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. b. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement. c. Represents amounts accrued under the Company's Tax Disaffiliation Agreement related to certain tax liabilities of Douglas Elliman Inc. prior to its distribution on December 29, 2021.

TABLE 4 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 325,717 $ 339,010 $ 90,505 $ 83,901 $ 236,445 $ 249,738 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,868 239 414 31 18,789 160 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (734 ) (2,123 ) (423 ) - (734 ) (2,123 ) Total adjustments 18,134 (1,884 ) (9 ) 31 18,055 (1,963 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 343,851 $ 337,126 $ 90,496 $ 83,932 $ 254,500 $ 247,775 ________________ a. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. b. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 5 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF TOBACCO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND TOBACCO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income: Operating income from Tobacco segment $ 341,508 $ 347,044 $ 94,821 $ 88,107 $ 248,542 $ 254,078 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,868 239 414 31 18,789 160 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (734 ) (2,123 ) (423 ) - (734 ) (2,123 ) Total adjustments 18,134 (1,884 ) (9 ) 31 18,055 (1,963 ) Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income $ 359,642 $ 345,160 $ 94,812 $ 88,138 $ 266,597 $ 252,115 LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income from Tobacco segment $ 341,508 $ 347,044 $ 94,821 $ 88,107 $ 248,542 $ 254,078 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,868 239 414 31 18,789 160 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (734 ) (2,123 ) (423 ) - (734 ) (2,123 ) Total adjustments 18,134 (1,884 ) (9 ) 31 18,055 (1,963 ) Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income 359,642 345,160 94,812 88,138 266,597 252,115 Depreciation and amortization 5,718 5,901 1,447 1,474 4,243 4,426 Stock-based compensation expense 130 70 42 20 110 50 Total adjustments 5,848 5,971 1,489 1,494 4,353 4,476 Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA $ 365,490 $ 351,131 $ 96,301 $ 89,632 $ 270,950 $ 256,591 ________________ Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 6 VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Tobacco (a) $ 1,427,688 $ 1,425,125 $ 364,111 $ 377,995 $ 1,063,918 $ 1,061,355 Real estate - 15,884 - - - 15,884 Total revenues $ 1,427,688 $ 1,441,009 $ 364,111 $ 377,995 $ 1,063,918 $ 1,077,239 ________________ Tobacco segment revenues include federal excise taxes of $496,267 for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2023, $520,760 for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $122,943, $138,041, $367,511, and $392,004 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Contacts

FGS Global

212-687-8080 (U.S.)

VectorGroupIR@fgsglobal.com

J. Bryant Kirkland III, Vector Group Ltd.

305-579-8000