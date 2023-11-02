Developed by scientists in Egypt, trhe Green Energy Solutions software allows users to assess the tradeoffs between the PV system reliability and its costs. Compared to PVsyst, it has an error margin of up to 9%.Scientists from Egypt have developed a new software for PV system sizing that reportedly offers users information about the tradeoffs between system reliability and its costs. Dubbed Green Energy Solutions, the software was developed using C sharp language, with 2023 prices in US dollars for the different system components. "The new software includes new features not available in other ...

