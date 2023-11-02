At the recent pv magazine RoundtablesUS 2023 event, four experts weighed in on PV module choices now and into the future, with TOPCon in the spotlight, but perovskite and tandem HJT on the not-too-distant horizon.From pv magazine USA With a huge volume of tax credits available to clean technology manufacturers under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the United States is beginning to see an influx of solar module makers setting up shop. While the clock is ticking on the opportunity to take advantage of the tax credits, establishing a vertically integrated facility quickly is no small task. ...

