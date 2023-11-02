With a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge treatments and procedures, Lavish Laser Med Spa empowers clients to attain their cosmetic aspirations

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Lavish Laser Med Spa, a distinguished woman-owned medical spa nestled in the heart of Miami, is excited to announce the inclusion of Sofwave and Lutronic Ultra treatments to its offerings. With a commitment to helping clients achieve their diverse cosmetic goals, Lavish Laser Med Spa offers a wide array of cutting-edge procedures, including facials, RF microneedling, laser treatments, non-invasive body sculpting, and skin tightening.

Lavish Laser Med Spa Introduces Sofwave and Lutronic Ultra Treatments, Elevating Aesthetic Wellness in Miami

The new treatments are the spa's attempts to continuously strive to expand its repertoire of solutions. In the quest to enhance clients' appearances and empower them to radiate a youthful and aesthetic allure, Lavish Laser Med Spa maintains a team of experts under the watchful eye of Dr. Marc Epstein. This dedicated team ensures the delivery of treatments that are not only safe but also extraordinarily effective, aiming to produce the best possible results.

Using Sofwave, a next-generation facial treatment that harnesses the power of Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam (SUPERB) technology, Lavish Laser Med Spa offers clients the solution to rejuvenate and tighten the skin, restoring its youthful radiance. This technology has a high level of patient satisfaction associated with results that are not only reliable but also entail minimal downtime.

In line with its mission to provide new options for achieving a youthful appearance, Lavish Laser Med Spa now offers Lutronic Ultra, a treatment designed to address age spots, freckles, sunspots, sun damage, and actinic keratosis. This innovative solution promotes smoother and more radiant skin.

Lutronic LaseMD ULTRA is celebrated for its adaptability and customizable options. The treatment employs a laser handpiece that efficiently covers and treats the targeted area in a short duration. To maximize the effectiveness of the Lutronic Ultra handpiece, Lavish Laser Med Spa utilizes serums tailored to individual treatment goals. These high-quality serums are gently applied to the skin through a post-treatment massage.

Furthermore, Lavish Laser Med Spa invites individuals to explore the full spectrum of services and treatments offered. Whether clients seek to address specific cosmetic concerns or pursue a particular aesthetic goal, Lavish Laser Med Spa is well-prepared to meet their unique needs.

About Lavish Laser Med Spa

Lavish Laser Med Spa stands as a distinguished woman-owned medical spa known for its commitment to aesthetic wellness. Backed by a team of experts under the oversight of Dr. Marc Epstein, the spa ensures that all treatments are delivered safely and effectively, setting the standard for excellence in the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Dennis Siegrist

Email: info@lavishlasermedspa.com

Organization: Lavish Laser Medspa

Address: 3160 Florida Ave, Coconut Grove, FL

Phone: 305-846-7452

Website: https://lavishlasermedspa.com

